TRAVEL: Spain extends ban on unvaccinated non-EU tourists

Hotel occupancy within the metropolis rose in April, which included the Easter lengthy weekend, to almost 85 %, near its pre-pandemic ranges, in accordance with the Barcelona Hotel Guild.

“There are more and more cruise ships, more and more tourism, more and more massification,” stated Marti Cuso, a highschool biology trainer who has lengthy campaigned towards mass tourism invading town centre.

“This has been a shock after two years of pandemic,” stated Cuso, 32, who had hoped town would use the pandemic pause to vary its tourism mannequin.

Cuso, who grew up within the Gothic quarter, stated he loved the calm that descended on the neighbourhood, which is generally flooded with tour teams visiting its mediaeval buildings.

After receiving a file of almost 12 million guests at its accommodations and vacationer flats in 2019, arrivals plunged by 76.8 % in 2020, mirroring declines throughout Europe.

“People reclaimed the squares, children played in the streets again,” stated Cuso.

The pandemic additionally confirmed the risks of getting an “economic monoculture based on tourism,” he stated.

“The majority of residents who worked in tourism found themselves out of work overnight,” stated Cuso.

Tourist arrivals in Barcelona had risen steadily earlier than the pandemic and the tourism sector accounted for round 15 % of the financial system of Spain’s second-largest metropolis earlier than the well being disaster.

Tourists on bicycles hearken to a tour information at Plaza Real in Barcelona, on May 11, 2022. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

‘Control the damage’

The growth in tourism sparked a backlash, with common protests, together with one in 2017 the place vigilantes slashed the tyres of an open-top vacationer bus and spray-painted its windshields.

Barcelona residents recognized tourism as town’s important drawback in a ballot carried out that yr by metropolis corridor.

“We must change the model to reconcile the two worlds. We can’t have the tourists’ city on one side and the city of locals on the other,” Francesc Muñoz, who heads an Observatory finding out Urbanisation at Barcelona’s Autonomous University, advised AFP.

With terraces as soon as once more stuffed with vacationers ingesting sangria, Barcelona’s leftist metropolis corridor stated just lately it plans contemporary measures to tame the sector.

Access to the busiest squares could possibly be restricted, and the circulation of vacationer buses extra tightly regulated.

Barcelona metropolis corridor has already cracked down on unlawful listings on on-line rental corporations like Airbnb and banned tour teams from getting into the historic La Boqueria market throughout peak buying occasions.

“Tourism is an important economic, social and cultural asset for Barcelona,” stated Xavier Marcé, town councillor accountable for tourism.

“We need to optimise the benefits and control the damage. This is the debate which all European cities are having,” he added.

Tourists eat a paella and drink sangría on Las Ramblas. Photo: Lluis Gené/AFP

‘Find a balance’

Marcé rejected the argument that town didn’t use the two-year stoop in arrivals as a result of pandemic to vary town’s tourism mannequin.

“Two years have not been lost. It is very difficult to solve the problems of tourism when there is no tourism,” he stated.

Tour information Eva Martí, 51, stated she understands the considerations of residents, however believes formulation should be discovered to keep up an exercise which supplies a dwelling to many locals.

“During this 13 years I have worked as a guide, it is harder and harder to show tourists around,” she stated in a reference to measures akin to guidelines limiting the scale of tour teams to fifteen folks in some areas.

“We have to find a balance,” she added at a sun-drenched esplanade within the Gothic quarter earlier than taking a tour group again to their cruise ship in Barcelona’s port.

Cuso, the anti-mass tourism campaigner, agreed along with her.

“We are not asking for zero tourism. There will always be tourism, but we have to have a diversified city, where tourism coexists with other types of economic activity,” he stated.