TRAVEL: The new rules for filling in Spain’s Health Control Form

On Wednesday April sixth 2022 the Spanish authorities introduced that it will be dropping the necessity for all travellers to fill out the Health Control Form earlier than arrival within the nation.
Previously, each traveller coming into Spain, together with anybody arriving in transit, from any nation, was required to finish the shape so as to obtain a QR code to current on the airport upon arrival. 
As of April sixth, all travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equal from a non-EU nation will merely have to indicate their certificates upon arrival, with out having to finish the Health Control Form as effectively.
Before flying nonetheless, it's best to test that your equal certificates is legitimate for entry, in any other case you'll nonetheless be required to finish the shape and obtain the related QR code to indicate on the airport.  
Now, if you go to Spain's SpTH Health Control web site, you will note two choices – a yellow button for many who have an EU Digital Certificate or equal and a blue button for many who don't (see beneath).

Children beneath the age of 12 and passengers in worldwide transit wouldn't have to indicate a certificates or SpTH QR code. 
The adjustments to Spain's Health Control Form (known as Formulario de Control Sanitario in Spanish, FCS) have been revealed in Spain's official state bulletin BOE. 

So far, 37 non-EU international locations (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, which means that their equal certificates are accepted within the EU beneath the identical situations because the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Likewise, the EU Digital COVID Certificate is accepted by these 37 international locations.
The listing consists of international locations such because the UK, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore and Malaysia, however doesn't embody the US, Canada or Australia.
Here is the total listing of nations whose travellers with Covid certificates equal to the EU's don't have to finish the SpTH kind:
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaBeninCabo VerdeColombiaEl SalvadorFaroe IslandsGeorgiaIsraelIcelandJordanLebanonLiechtensteinMalaysiaMoldovaMonacoMontenegroMoroccoNew ZealandNorth MacedoniaNorwayPanamaSan MarinoSerbiaSingaporeSwitzerlandTaiwanThailandTunisiaTogoTurkeyUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man)UruguayThe Vatican

You can even double-check here on the EU web site in case extra international locations are added.
Check your certificates earlier than journey
If you're not sure in case your certificates is legitimate for entry to Spain or whether or not you continue to want to finish the Health Control Form, click on on the yellow button that claims 'EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent' to test or click on here.
First, you will have to introduce your date of arrival in Spain and point out the nation of origin of your journey, earlier than importing your certificates to the location.
The website will then inform in case your certificates is legitimate or for those who nonetheless want to finish the shape.
You should present your Digital Covid Certificate, equal certificates or Health Control Form QR code earlier than boarding your flight to Spain and once more on the airport upon arrival.
When you arrive on the airport in Spain, the Spain Travel Health web site states that when you've got an EU Digital Certificate or EU equal it's best to observe the Orange path and if you don't, you could observe the Blue path and current your QR code from the well being kind.