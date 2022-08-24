Travel Tuesday: Barbados ranks 5 in top destinations for scenic drives Loop Barbados

Barbados has rounded out the Top 5 locations on the planet for scenic rides in 2022 in keeping with one journey website.

Just about 140,065 DiscoverCars.com clients rated locations they visited and drove in to find out the most effective locations for scenic drives all over the world in 2022.

Here’s the record of the Top 5 locations:

Ivalo, FinlandInverness, UKVictoria, SeychellesRovaniemi, FinlandBridgetown, Barbados

Back in 2019, Gran Canaria (Canary Islands, Spain) took the number one spot.

According to Discovercars.com, highway journeys can present pleasure and journey in a complete host of the way. Whether it’s a cross-country drive or taking in a metropolis or city for the primary time, it could possibly really feel liberating to discover a brand new space with buddies or household. More than 140,000 vacationers from the world over rated the most effective scenic routes for driving, based mostly on their very own experiences.