TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in April?

EU travellers

All travellers visiting Spain from different EU nations by air and sea should fill out Spain’s well being management type discovered here, earlier than coming into the nation. This offers you a QR code, which you’ll need to indicate authorities each earlier than you board and while you arrive.

Travellers arriving from EU/EEA nations can enter Spain with out the necessity to present any adverse Covid checks or vaccination certificates, however provided that they’re travelling from a rustic that has been deemed secure due to its epidemiological scenario and isn’t on the at-risk listing.

Unfortunately, all EU nations are on the high-risk listing presently, which means most EU travellers might want to present proof of full vaccination, a Covid-19 restoration certificates or a adverse check to go to Spain. Be positive to test here to see the up to date listing of EU nations, in case yours has been categorized as secure.

If you’re an EU citizen and you’re arriving from an EU at-risk nation or space, it’s essential to present your EU Digital Covid Certificate to be able to enter Spain. This ought to be uploaded to the well being management type earlier than you journey.

The EU Digital Certificate reveals one among three issues:

That you will have been vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19. According to the Spanish authorities, your vaccination certificates will need to have been issued at the very least 14 days after the date of administration of the whole course of vaccination. However, should you acquired your final vaccine does greater than 270 days (9 months) in the past, your certificates should present the administration of a booster dose as properly.

You have a adverse Covid check outcome. The diagnostic certificates should be a adverse PCR or comparable check (NAAT-type check) issued lower than 72 hours previous to arrival in Spain, or a adverse antigen check, issued lower than 24 hours earlier than arriving in Spain.

You have a restoration certificates from Covid-19. The restoration certificates should be issued by the related authorities or medical service at the very least 11 days after the primary constructive check outcome. The certificates will not be legitimate 180 days after the date of your check.

Spanish residents and residents

If you’re a Spanish nationwide returning to Spain or a resident of Spain coming again after a visit, you possibly can present your EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter the nation.

This reveals that you’ve been totally vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19, have a adverse check outcome or that you’ve a restoration certificates.

Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t been vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19 can enter with a adverse Covid-19 check. This is usually a NAAT or PCR check obtained 72 hours earlier than arrival in Spain or an antigen check, taken inside the final 24 hours.

All residents and residents of Spain should additionally fill out Spain’s well being management type discovered here.

Non-EU travellers

A Spanish well being management type should be accomplished by all non-EU travellers, which may be discovered here.

On March twenty eighth, the Spanish authorities once more prolonged the momentary restrictions for non-essential journey from most third nations for one more month, till April thirtieth 2022.

This implies that Britons, Americans and different non-EU/Schengen travellers who’re neither vaccinated nor lately recovered from Covid-19 will be unable to go to Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022.

In February 2022, the Spanish authorities introduced that vacationers from third nations who’ve recovered from Covid-19 prior to now six months can go to Spain, even when they haven’t been totally vaccinated in opposition to Covid or if their Covid vaccination certificates has expired as a result of they haven’t had a booster shot.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, restoration certificates accepted as legitimate are these “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification checks – are normally PCR checks whereas RATs stand for speedy antigen checks. The Covid check will need to have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits usually are not legitimate.

Unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen vacationers aged 18 or over who shouldn’t have a restoration certificates can nonetheless not enter Spain.

Children below 12 years of age usually are not required to current a well being certificates of any variety.

Unvaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds from non-EU nations are allowed to enter Spain in the event that they current a adverse PCR check.

Vaccine certificates should present:

Your full title

Date of vaccination

Type of vaccine

Number of doses which have been administered

The issuing nation

The organisation that issued the vaccine certificates

The Spanish authorities states that the vaccine certificates will need to have been issued at the very least 14 days after the date of the ultimate dose of the whole vaccination course.

If your final vaccine dose was administered greater than 270 days (9 months) in the past although, it should additionally present a booster shot.

Spain accepts vaccines which have been permitted by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

You might also enter Spain with out being totally vaccinated or having a restoration certificates should you meet one of many Spanish authorities’s very particular listing of ‘exceptional circumstances’. This contains people who have a visa or residency for an EU nation, are a pupil in an EU nation or are skilled well being staff. The full listing of exceptions may be discovered here.

Only these travelling from a rustic that’s deemed secure with a low incidence Covid-19 can enter Spain with out the necessity for a adverse check or a vaccination certificates. The listing of those nations modifications often, however presently contains China (incl. Hong Kong), Macao, Taiwan, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. You can test the listing here.

The Spanish authorities states that these travelling from a rustic deemed high-risk should additionally current a adverse Covid check, together with a vaccination or restoration certificates. No nations are presently on the high-risk listing, however it’s up to date often and may be discovered here.

With regards to the battle between Ukraine and Russia, the EU has now barred all Russian-owned, Russian-controlled and Russian-registered planes from all of its airspace, together with the airspace over Spain. They will be unable to take off or land wherever within the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This contains business airways and personal jets.

All flight connections between Spain and Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has additionally closed its airspace. There is, nonetheless, no journey ban on Russia, so individuals can nonetheless journey between Spain and Russia on both a non-Russian airline or by street, rail or sea.

Russia has retaliated by closing its airspace to airways from 36 nations, together with Spain, so Russian vacationers might not have the ability to fly dwelling once more and will should resort to different modes of transport.

Commercial airways are additionally avoiding airspace round Moldova and Belarus, following Russia’s invasion.

As non-EU nationals vacationers from Russia should be totally vaccinated or have a restoration certificates to be able to journey to Spain, though Spain doesn’t recognise the Sputnik vaccine.

British

Travellers from the UK observe the identical guidelines as the remainder of the third nations, which means that these over the age of 18 can solely enter Spain if they’ve been totally vaccinated or have a restoration certificates from the final six months. Those aged between 12 and 17 (who haven’t but turned 18) can enter by displaying a adverse PCR check.

Americans

In order to enter Spain, these aged 18 and over who’re travelling from the US should present proof that they’re totally vaccinated and have acquired the final required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine a minimum of 14 days, and not more than 270 days (9 months), previous to arrival in Spain.

Like these from different non-EU nations, they will now additionally present a restoration certificates issued within the final six months. Those aged 12-17 can enter by displaying a adverse PCR check. Read here to search out out the total particulars for Americans travelling to Spain.