Australia
Traveller from Britain confirmed as first Victorian monkeypox case
Health authorities in Victoria have confirmed a case of monkeypox in a returned traveller from Britain.
NSW Health authorities earlier mentioned they’d detected a possible case in a person in his 40s who had returned from Europe.
Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Alfred Health infectious ailments doctor Professor Allen Cheng are holding a press convention at 2pm to announce extra particulars.
