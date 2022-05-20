Australia

Traveller from Britain confirmed as first Victorian monkeypox case

Health authorities in Victoria have confirmed a case of monkeypox in a returned traveller from Britain.

NSW Health authorities earlier mentioned they’d detected a possible case in a person in his 40s who had returned from Europe.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Alfred Health infectious ailments doctor Professor Allen Cheng are holding a press convention at 2pm to announce extra particulars.

