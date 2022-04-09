Travellers face Sydney Airport chaos for third consecutive day

On Friday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce urged the bottleneck was in part due to passengers who were not “match fit” after two years grounded. “I went through the airports on Wednesday and people forget they need to take out their laptops, they have to take out their aerosols,” he mentioned. “And a lot of the security people are new, and they’re going to be cautious as they get up to speed on [the screening process]. So that is taking longer to get through the queue.” Late on Friday afternoon, the Qantas boss issued new feedback through a senior media liaison.

“Just to be clear, I’m not ‘blaming’ passengers,” Mr Joyce mentioned. “Of course it’s not their fault. I was asked what the factors were and why queues are so long at airports. And I explained the multiple reasons.” Sydney Airport has inspired passengers to reach two hours forward of their flight, as an alternative of the same old one hour, for the busy faculty vacation interval. For Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia, the Easter weekend will be the busiest since before the pandemic. The airways will fly tens of 1000’s of company over this era. Sydney Airport mentioned the safety firm Certis Security Australia was nonetheless rebuilding its workforce after a protracted interval of minimal flights in the course of the pandemic.

Certis, a Singaporean firm, is making an attempt to recruit a number of “aviation screening officers” on the airport.

“No security licence required,” one job commercial says. Loading Successful candidates are promised 160 hours of paid coaching with the corporate sponsoring the necessary Certificate II in Transport Security and Protection course. A Certis spokeswoman blamed labour shortages and COVID-19 shut contact guidelines on delays, however mentioned the corporate remained dedicated to offering “a safe and enjoyable experience to travellers”. “Our priority is ensuring public safety for everyone attending Sydney Airport. With visitors and travellers returning in large volumes, our focus is on building up our team to ensure smooth check-in and security operations in the most efficient manner,” the spokeswoman mentioned.