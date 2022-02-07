Travis Head to miss start of Sri Lanka T20I series to play Sheffield Shield

Travis Head will miss the beginning of the T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka to be able to play a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia forward of the Pakistan tour.

Daniel Sams , the New South Wales and Sydney Thunder allrounder, has been added to Australia’s squad for the five-match sequence which begins on the SCG on Friday.

Head, who performed his earlier T20I in 2018, was one of many gamers recalled to face Sri Lanka however it has been determined there’s worth in him having a first-class recreation earlier than the Pakistan contests subsequent month following his player-of-the-series returns within the Ashes. He will rejoin the T20 squad in Melbourne.

Sams was a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup final yr. He has beforehand performed 4 T20Is and had an excellent BBL with Thunder the place he was their main wicket-taker with 19 at 24.57 and in addition hammered an astonishing 98 off 44 balls towards Melbourne Renegades.

Confirmation of the remaining men’s domestic fixtures opened up the prospect for some Test gamers to get a recreation for his or her states with South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in motion from Wednesday.

Head will now be part of South Australia team-mate Alex Carey in with the ability to face Victoria who may have Marcus Harris and Scott Boland in their side . Harris is anticipated to earn a spot on the Pakistan tour after being dropped for the ultimate Ashes Test to accommodate Usman Khawaja.

Steven Smith is a part of the T20I squad to face Sri Lanka together with with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood however Nathan Lyon is anticipated to play for New South Wales towards Queensland.

Queensland are most bolstered by worldwide availability with Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson all accessible.

Western Australia is not going to be in Sheffield Shield motion till subsequent month as a result of border restrictions that means Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh – the latter who was rested from the Sri Lanka T20Is – will not have any cricket earlier than the Pakistan tour. It has already been confirmed that Jhye Richardson, who’s a part of the T20I squad, will not participate within the Pakistan journey.