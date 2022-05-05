Trawlers killing Pilbara’s bottlenose dolphins at ‘unsustainable rates’
He stated turtles and sea snakes, in addition to quite a lot of threatened sharks, rays and critically endangered sawfish had been additionally unintentionally caught, together with the critically endangered inexperienced sawfish.
The research’s lead writer Dr Oliver Manlik, an assistant professor on the United Arab Emirates University, stated the kind of modelling used, a brand new method incorporating likelihood occasions, confirmed present dolphin bycatch was unsustainable.
“This not only raises concerns for the dolphin population but highlights a problem with other assessments that don’t account for random events like heatwaves because these environmental fluctuations are becoming more frequent and intense with climate change,” he stated.
WA Fishing Industry Council chief govt officer Darryl Hockey stated issues had been raised in regards to the research utilizing “old data sets” and being “loaded with assumptions.”
“This report is based on an untested model which utilises old datasets and is loaded with assumptions that could bias the outcomes,” he stated.
“The data used is based on a point in time from around 15 years ago and doesn’t reflect the current situation, reporting requirements, fishing practices and a reduction in the number of commercial fishing vessels in the region.”
Hockey stated there was a spread of different elements impacting the dolphin inhabitants, notably mining, and that industrial fishing had a “minimal impact” compared.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development aquatic useful resource administration director Nathan Harrison stated the extent and sort of interactions with protected species was reported in obligatory logbooks.
“Industry and researchers have invested heavily over the past 20 years… to reduce interactions with wildlife such as dolphins. This has included adopting bycatch reduction devices on fishing gear, modifying fishing practices and establishing an Industry Code of Practice,” he stated.
“Since 2009, improvements in fishing practices focused on trawl net stability, such as eliminating sharp turns during trawling and hauling, and monitoring otter board performance using sensors, have reduced dolphin mortalities by a further 20 to 59 per cent.”
