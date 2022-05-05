Trawlers killing Pilbara’s bottlenose dolphins at ‘unsustainable rates’

He stated turtles and sea snakes, in addition to quite a lot of threatened sharks, rays and critically endangered sawfish had been additionally unintentionally caught, together with the critically endangered inexperienced sawfish.

The research’s lead writer Dr Oliver Manlik, an assistant professor on the United Arab Emirates University, stated the kind of modelling used, a brand new method incorporating likelihood occasions, confirmed present dolphin bycatch was unsustainable.

Critically endangered sawfish additionally find yourself caught within the trawl nets.

“This not only raises concerns for the dolphin population but highlights a problem with other assessments that don’t account for random events like heatwaves because these environmental fluctuations are becoming more frequent and intense with climate change,” he stated.

WA Fishing Industry Council chief govt officer Darryl Hockey stated issues had been raised in regards to the research utilizing “old data sets” and being “loaded with assumptions.”