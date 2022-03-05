Treacherous hike to landslide survivors

Landslide survivors in a northern NSW city are ready on volunteers to traverse harmful terrain and are available to their rescue.

Mullumbimby residents trapped of their properties after landslides turned the small northern NSW city right into a “war zone” are ready for volunteers to reach by foot with desperately wanted provides and rescue help.

Volunteers waited exterior a makeshift Command Centre on the Mullumbimby Civic Centre round 9am on Friday.

Geared up with mountaineering boots and backpacks, the group that included six SES volunteers ready for a treacherous hike forward.

“The crazy thing is we don’t have any professionals really, it is just people from the community,” one volunteer instructed the Today present on Friday.

“There are some people who are trained and know the area, a few climbers, but the majority are just people who are fit enough to walk up there.

“There are landslides to get over and all sorts of things and we have to carry as many supplies as we can.”

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday morning that Mullumbimby residents remained trapped of their properties, many with accidents, and one girl was in labour.

“Regular people are trying to scale cliffs to rescue pregnant people, babies and families,” Jacqui from The Broad Place mentioned.

“We need the army, we need police, we need services.”

Alegria Sa Luna was one of many determined Mullumbimby residents compelled to hike from her dwelling to security.

“After the severe floods had decimated our local roads, bridges, causeways, and river systems, I made the decision to walk out from our rainforest hinterland community with a backpack,” Ms Sa Luna wrote on her Facebook.

Ms Sa Luna mentioned she and two different girls left dwelling with only a backpack and walked for kilometres down the mountain to satisfy her good friend. He had pushed to the closest part of street undamaged by the floods to choose them up and take them to security.

“We walked for many kilometres over shaky makeshift planks across newly formed rivers, slid down mountains to go around landslides,” Ms Sa Luna wrote.

A pulley system was devised by the neighborhood to get provides throughout a damaged stretch of street.

The NSW SES reported that an additional 600 emergency service crews and 280 Australian Defence Force personnel can be arriving within the Northern Rivers area on Friday.

However, federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot took to social media at 4pm in a determined video plea for extra authorities and military help.

“We desperately need the army here right now, we need them here in terms of rescue and recovery,” she mentioned.