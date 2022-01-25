Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson given 2 months to find new attorney to bid for jail release

A federal choose on January 24 gave a former deep-sea treasure hunter two months to discover a new lawyer as he faces his sixth yr in jail for refusing to disclose the placement of 500 lacking gold cash found in a shipwreck, in accordance with the Associated Press.

Tommy Thompson, 69, was held in contempt of courtroom since December 15, 2015, for refusing to share the whereabouts of the lacking gold cash valued at roughly $2.5 million. He has been in jail ever since, the AP reported.

In makes an attempt to wrap the case up, Federal Judge Algenon Marbley informed Thompson throughout a digital listening to he had till March 21 to discover a new lawyer to be current for future hearings. According to the AP, Thompson informed Marbley he is having hassle discovering safe traces of communication to speak with potential legal professionals about his case.

Newsweek previously reported thatThompson’s case started in 1988 after discovering the shipwreck of the S.S. Central America, also called the Ship of Gold. The ship was carrying 1000’s of kilos of gold when it sank off the coast of South Carolina throughout a hurricane in 1857.

Thompson’s analysis group recovered hundreds of thousands of {dollars} value of gold on the ship, Reuters reported. Several authorized requests had been made to entry the stock studies of the found treasure, however Thompson by no means handed them over.

According to courtroom paperwork, regardless of a courtroom order, Thompson refused to cooperate with authorities who’re looking for the misplaced cash. Thompson beforehand mentioned the cash had been handed over to a belief in Belize however did not present additional info, the AP reported.

Thompson was presupposed to attend a listening to in regards to the lacking gold cash in Ohio in 2012. He missed the courtroom date and was arrested by U.S. marshalls in 2015. He later pleaded responsible in April the identical yr and was sentenced to 2 years in jail with a $250,000 positive, in accordance with the AP.

The researcher’s felony sentence has been delayed till the problem of the lacking gold cash has been resolved. However, Thompson claims he has already revealed the whole lot he is aware of in regards to the misplaced treasure.

“Your honor, I don’t know if we’ve gone over this road before or not, but I don’t know the whereabouts of the gold,” Thompson said in a 2020 hearing, Newsweek reported. “I feel like I don’t have the keys to my freedom.”

In 2020, Newsweek reported that Marbley denied Thompson’s request for a compassionate launch citing the chance of getting COVID-19 whereas behind bars. Every day Thompson is behind bars, he is fined $1,000. For the six years he is been imprisoned, the overall charges have collected to about $2.1 million.

Thompson faces further roadblocks for his case as he mentioned he continues to undergo from persistent fatigue syndrome, which impacts his short-term reminiscence.

“It’s hard to explain the number of roadblocks,” Thompson mentioned in accordance with the AP. “I don’t rest on my laurels; I’m working all the time here. It’s hard to communicate here.”