Treasury blames industrial relations system for sluggish wages growth

Treasury warned there have been “continuing concerns about wage theft and compliance with workplace minimum standards”. But it additionally advised the construction of the commercial panorama had modified profoundly, with fewer employees coated by office agreements, and extra employees solely tenuously hooked up to employment. In 2019, 250,000 individuals have been estimated to work within the gig financial system. Credit:Joe Armao In 2021, simply 35.1 per cent of employees have been coated by enterprise agreements, down from a peak of 43.4 per cent in 2010, the Treasury evaluation reveals. Loading “There has been a general decline in the number of agreements: 7081 applications for the approval

of an enterprise agreement were lodged with the Fair Work Commission in 2010-11 compared with

3753 applications in 2020-21,” it mentioned.

Treasury additionally weighed in on the so-called “gig economy” wherein individuals are employed on a short-term or piecemeal foundation with a scarcity rights or employment situations. It mentioned in 2019 there have been an estimated 250,000 working within the gig financial system, with “significant concerns” this could possibly be limiting employees’ rights. It mentioned 7.8 per cent of the workforce have been impartial contractors. The findings will add gasoline to calls for from unions, which is able to use the summit to press the Albanese authorities to recalibrate the commercial relations system. ACTU secretary Sally McManus. Credit:Eddie Jim Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus has labelled the bargaining system “broken”, whereas a latest ACTU dialogue paper referred to as for an overhaul of the commercial relations system “to allow workers to bargain for their fair share of our national wealth”.

Employment Minister Tony Burke this week additionally raised considerations concerning the capacity of the commercial relations system to ship actual wages development, regardless of the bottom unemployment for 48 years. On the opposite hand, the enterprise group is adamant the important thing to greater wages is productiveness positive aspects, warning Australia should not return to a scenario the place each inflation and wages have been spiralling uncontrolled. Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief government Paul Guerra mentioned enterprise homeowners have been pleased to pay greater wages, offered productiveness improves. But he mentioned employers didn’t need to find yourself in a brawl with unions. Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief government Paul Guerra. Credit:Luis Ascui “Salary increase without increasing productivity is going to be hard for business to wear,” Guerra mentioned. “The opportunity that Australia has right now is to find a way to encourage growth, growth in profits … growth in wages, to deal with what we’re seeing is an increase in costs across the board.”