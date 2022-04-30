Treatment of Biloela family violates human rights

Priya Murugappan’s account of her household being taken into detention and their subsequent confinement to Christmas Island was really stunning (“Election raises hope for family who often fall asleep in tears”, April 24.) To ship 50 individuals at daybreak to take a household with two little ladies from their house is ridiculously intimidating, instilling such terror and indignity, and completely pointless. To take Priya Murugappan away in her nightdress and to not enable her to take a bottle for the infant or a change of garments for the household was outrageous. To then incarcerate the household on Christmas Island and maintain them in a single room with one mattress is unbearably merciless. Surely, this comes underneath human rights abuse. I can’t see what this household have finished to deserve such appalling remedy. I hope {that a} change of presidency will see the Murugappan household free to stay out their lives in Australia, in peace and in a neighborhood that welcomes and helps them. Nina Poulos, Berry

Libs’ ladies downside

John Howard, I’m a girl and a lifelong Liberal voter (“‘Anti-Liberal groupies’: Howard lets fly at ‘teal’ independents”, April 24). You inform me I shouldn’t take my vote to an impartial as a result of it’s disloyal to the get together. The get together, underneath this authorities, has an unconscionable file of failure on ladies’s points, and but I’m requested to supply my loyalty with none supplied in return. Memo to the get together: give me a federal anti-corruption fee with the tooth of that of NSW and a seismic shift in your angle to ladies, and I’m all yours. June Scott, Beecroft

When in workplace Howard took nice pleasure in claiming he moved the Liberal Party to the suitable. The impartial candidates he’s complaining about are all near the center floor and wouldn’t have thought of operating if Howard had not moved the Liberal Party to the suitable. Lindsay Foyle, Stanmore

Once once more Howard’s bought it flawed. The “teal” independents aren’t “anti-Liberal groupies”. As far as I can see they’re ladies who don’t just like the course by which the male-dominated Liberal Party has moved, that’s, to the onerous proper. It would appear that they signify many citizens of the liberal (small l) political centre. I hope many are elected, to shake up the static two-party system. Barbara Grant, Castle Hill