Treaty review necessary to implement Conference proposals, Parliament declares

On Wednesday, Parliament adopted a decision on the follow-up to the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe, by a present of fingers.

Parliament acknowledges that the “ambitious and constructive proposals” that got here out of the Conference require Treaty modifications, for instance on a less complicated, extra clear, extra accountable, and extra democratic EU. To this finish, it’s asking the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to organize proposals to reform the EU Treaties, which might occur by way of a Convention in keeping with Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union. In this course of, the EU ought to shift in the direction of a sustainable, inclusive and resilient development mannequin, with particular consideration paid to SMEs, MEPs say, calling for the European Pillar of Social Rights to be applied totally. They additionally name on the EU to play a number one position in addressing local weather change, defending biodiversity and selling sustainability globally. MEPs additionally spotlight that deeper political integration and real democracy may be achieved by way of a proper of legislative initiative for Parliament and by ending unanimity in Council.

An unprecedented train in participatory democracy

During Tuesday’s debate, the big majority of MEPs highlighted that residents’ expectations, priorities, and issues have been heard loud and clear on this unprecedented train in participatory democracy and that the end result must be revered.

Many confused that residents must be concerned extra alongside stronger democratic illustration at EU stage. Others pointed to particular areas the place the citizen-driven proposals name for profound modifications, together with, truly European elections in addition to new EU powers in areas comparable to well being, vitality, migration, and defence. Some audio system criticised the Conference, arguing that the method was flawed and that the proposals don’t replicate public opinion.

Next steps

On Europe Day (9 May), the three Co-Chairs of the Executive Board will current the ultimate report of the Conference to the Presidents of the EU establishments at a closing ceremony in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Advertisement

Background

The Conference Plenary adopted its 49 proposals on 30 April 2022. These embody more than 300 measures across 9 themes and had been based mostly on 178 suggestions from the European Citizens’ Panels, enter from the National Panels and events, concepts from the European Youth Event, and 43 734 contributions on 16 274 concepts recorded on the multilingual digital platform.

Share this text: