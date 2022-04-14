Tree on former stud with links to Phar Lap subject of planning dispute

While the property makes up only a small a part of the outdated stud farm, Neville’s household say they’ve discovered relics within the dust close to the place the tree meets their property’s boundary, linking the positioning again to the previous breeding operation. The streets off and round Homestead Drive are named after among the horses and other people concerned within the stud farm. Kevin Neville and his household say they’ve discovered relics they consider date again to the outdated St Albans Stud, the place Phar Lap hid earlier than the 1930 Melbourne Cup. Credit:Wayne Taylor The dam of Hall Of Fame racehorse Carbine, The Mersey, is buried below one other tree within the space, together with two St Albans Stud broodmares. Neville believes different horses may additionally be buried on the website, together with a horse named Freeman, who was supposedly stalled subsequent to Phar Lap in 1930. “When we purchased 30 years ago, the old owners indicated significant racehorses were buried under this tree,” Neville mentioned. “We know of St Albans Park homestead having up to nine Melbourne Cup winners. It would be positive to assume there’d be other Melbourne Cup winners under that tree, but it would be difficult [to confirm] as you don’t get a death certificate when you bury a horse.”

McIntyre, who can also be an actual property advocate, mentioned at the least 9 objections had been submitted to the council to pause the planning utility. “We want to get a meeting with council before the planner makes a decision on it, if we’re cutting down a historical tree that allegedly has the remains of horses [buried under it],” McIntyre mentioned. St Albans Stud was additionally the place coach Harry Telford despatched Phar Lap to shelter the horse after the 1930 Melbourne Cup favorite survived a shooting on the morning of Derby Day. Phar Lap shook off the demise scare on the Saturday morning to win the Mackinnon Stakes, after which within the early hours of Sunday morning was despatched to Geelong after Telford requested the stud’s proprietor, Guy Raymond, for permission to cover the horse there. The late Guy Raymond, pictured at St Albans Stud in 1970 the place he agreed to cover Phar Lap earlier than the 1930 Melbourne Cup for coach Harry Telford. Credit:Barry James Gilmour

According to a guide known as The Melbourne Cup, written by Maurice Cavanough, rumours swirled within the racing world of Phar Lap’s whereabouts. The champion was then practically late to Flemington on Cup morning after the truck towing his float took an hour-and-a-half to begin, however the race was delayed quarter-hour, permitting Phar Lap to reach earlier than the beginning and declare the most important win of his profession, pulling off a plunge to the loathing of bookmakers, and offering punters with pleasure through the depths of the Great Depression. St Albans Stud was additionally the breeder of champion mare Wakeful, who was sired by the stud’s star stallion Trenton. Raymond’s great-granddaughter, Catriona Murphy, mentioned many well-known racehorses, stallions and broodmares would have been buried throughout the previous stud farm. While the subdivision proposal is just to separate the 3488m² website into two, the positioning can also be earmarked for “potential future residential development”, in response to the planning report submitted with the applying.