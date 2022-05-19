Trevor Manuel sues JJ Tabane over claims he helped form Cope, demands apology and retraction | News24

The struggle between media character JJ Tabane and former finance minister Trevor Manuel is now a courtroom matter.

Former ANC heavyweight Trevor Manuel desires media character JJ Tabane to be interdicted from claiming he was a part of the formation of Cope, and to apologise to him and pay R100 000 in damages.

The former finance minister mentioned there was no purpose he ought to be compelled to submit himself to “indignities and assaults” on his integrity over Tabane’s declare that he had a hand within the formation of Cope.

On Wednesday, Manuel filed an pressing utility, dated 18 May, within the Gauteng High Court to drive Tabane to retract and apologise for his feedback.

Sbusiso Leope, higher often known as DJ Sbu and host of The Hustler’s Corner SA podcast, was cited because the second respondent.

Manuel additionally desires the courtroom to rule {that a} retraction and an apology be displayed on all of the podcast’s pages and social media accounts.

On 15 April 2022, Tabane appeared on an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA throughout which he alleged that Manuel was concerned within the formation of Cope.

In his founding affidavit, Manuel mentioned he was not in any method concerned in Cope’s formation.

He mentioned:

I’ve by no means been a member of Cope, by no means needed to be member, and by no means supported the celebration.

He additionally mentioned when Cope was fashioned in 2008, he was the finance minister and a member of the ANC’s nationwide govt committee.

“Any involvement by me in Cope would have constituted misconduct under clause 25.17.13 of the ANC’s constitution, which states that ‘joining or supporting a political organisation or party, other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, objectives and policy of the ANC shall constitute misconduct in respect of which disciplinary proceedings may be invoked and instituted’,” he mentioned.

Previously, Manuel confronted Tabane concerning his interview on the podcast that was aired on YouTube final month, informing him that he had till the shut of enterprise on Wednesday, 11 May, to retract the “falsehoods”.

Following Tabane’s allegations, ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu approached the celebration’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to demand an investigation into the declare.

Manuel mentioned the allegations harmed his fame.

“The statements are serious allegations against me, my integrity, and my loyalty to the ANC. Minister Sisulu’s response to the statements shows just how serious the accusations are and just how harmful they are to my reputation. The statements cause and continue to cause, harm to my reputation.

“There isn’t any purpose why I ought to be compelled to submit myself to additional indignities and assaults on my integrity and dignity earlier than this matter could be decided within the unusual course,” Manuel said.

It’s still unclear if and when Tabane would respond to Manuel’s legal challenge.

