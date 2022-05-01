Trevor Noah at WHCD–Under Biden Everything Is Looking Up: Gas, Food

Comedian Trevor Noah spoke on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, making some delicate jokes at President Joe Biden’s expense, who attended the occasion.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up,” Noah started. “Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!”

Biden was caught on digicam laughing and applauding on the joke.

Noah stated he didn’t perceive why he was chosen to talk on the dinner.

“Then I was told that you get your highest approval ratings when a biracial African guy is standing next to you,” he joked, referring to former President Barack Obama.

Noah additionally joked about Biden’s controversial remark endorsing eradicating Russian President Vladimir Putin from energy.

“It was very very upsetting to Russia until someone explained to them that none of the stuff Biden wants actually gets done,” Noah joked.

Noah additionally identified that Biden was giving extra marginalized minority teams alternatives.

“I’m talking about women, the LGBTQ community, the Taliban. The list goes on and on,” he joked.