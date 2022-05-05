Trevor Reed’s father advocates outside White House for other detained Americans

The father of Trevor Reed, the American free of Russia in a prisoner trade final week, on Wednesday demonstrated exterior the White House, calling for the Biden administration to assist different Americans held hostage abroad, together with two U.S. residents nonetheless detained in Russia, Paul Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine, was released last week after almost three years in detention in Russia, the place he was imprisoned on prices that his household and the U.S. authorities stated had been trumped up.

He arrived dwelling in Texas final Thursday after being traded for a Russian pilot who had been serving a prolonged sentence within the U.S. for a drug-smuggling conviction. Reed is at present at a navy base in San Antonio, receiving counseling and help as a part of a reintegration program.

Despite reuniting together with his son lower than every week in the past, Reed’s father Joey Reed and his daughter, Taylor Reed, travelled to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to hitch the demonstration with households of Americans detained in a number of nations, together with Venezuela, Iran, China, Rwanda.

Joey Reed stated he had come to induce the Biden administration to repeat what it had executed for his son and to place a highlight on the instances of the households of different detainees.

“We think there’s at least 16 cases of detainees and hostages where an exchange would bring them home tomorrow,” Reed instructed ABC News.

He additionally known as on President Joe Biden to satisfy with the households of different hostages as he did with the Reeds, saying he felt that had been pivotal in persuading the administration to go forward with the trade that freed his son.

“We believe that was the complete tipping point was when we met with him,” he instructed ABC News. “He’s a personable guy. You know, he’s compassionate, kind. Meet with these families like they met with us.”

Joey Reed stated he had come on the insistence of his son, who’s enthusiastic about liberating Whelan, the opposite former U.S. Marine nonetheless held in Russia and who was not a part of final week’s prisoner trade.

Reed’s launch has renewed give attention to the instances of Whelan and Griner, who the U.S. authorities believes had been seized by Russia as bargaining chips.

Whelan has been detained in Russia since 2018 and is at present in a jail camp, sentenced to 16 years on espionage prices that the U.S. authorities and his household say had been fabricated.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February when Russian police alleged they discovered vape cartridges in her baggage containing cannabis oil, a substance unlawful in Russia. This week, the State Department reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained,” a designation that enables it to start negotiating for her launch and disregards the Russian prison case towards her.

Reed was freed in an trade for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian cargo airplane pilot who was jailed within the U.S. in 2011, after he was seized in a DEA sting operation and convicted of plotting to smuggle giant portions of cocaine.

Since 2018, Russia had repeatedly floated Yaroshenko as a attainable candidate for a prisoner commerce for Reed and Whelan. But Russia has additionally pressed for Viktor Bout, the Russian arms vendor dubbed “the Merchant of Death,” who’s at present serving a 25-year sentence within the U.S. on medicine and terrorism prices.

Most specialists imagine Bout — one of many world’s most infamous arms sellers — is a harder commerce for the U.S. to simply accept.

The U.S. is usually reluctant to make prisoner exchanges in hostage case out of a concern of encouraging hostile governments to grab extra Americans.

But Joey Reed stated his son’s case confirmed the U.S. might be extra open to creating exchanges if it will possibly get Americans dwelling.

“We just want a trade so they can bring Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner home tomorrow. And we hope that they’re working, towards that and that Trevor was just the beginning of a lot of Americans being repatriated with their country and their families,” Joey Reed stated.

Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, was additionally at Wednesday’s demonstration and stated it was “wonderful” Reed had been launched and gave her hope for her brother.

“I do think Trevor Reed’s release showed that sort of trade was possible. But I think mostly to us it signaled that tools are available,” she stated. “So, we’re just asking the White House, the administration to do whatever is [possible], use whatever tools are at their disposal to bring Paul home. And the same goes for everyone.

She said she had met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House before the demonstration and that the meeting had been encouraging.

Asked about the efforts to free detained Americans, State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday said, “What I can say is that we’re doing all the pieces we will — nearly all of it unseen, nearly all of it unsaid in public — to do all the pieces we will to advance the dedication that President Biden has to see these Americans who had been wrongfully or unjustly detained world wide — or in some instances held hostage world wide — introduced dwelling.”

Among the families represented the event were several whose relatives are held in Venezuela, including Alirio and Jose Luis Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Matthew Heath, Jose Angel Pereira, Airan Berry and Luke Denman.

Relatives of Siamak and Baquer Namazi, and Morad Tahbaz, also called for help in freeing them from Iran.

One by one the families stood at a microphone and described the pain of struggling to free their loved ones and pleaded with the Biden administration to act urgently. Several said, Reed’s release had given them hope.

Neda Shargi, whose brother, Emad, is serving a 10-year sentence in Iran, addressed Reed directly, saying: “If Trevor is watching this we’re so grateful to you for being robust sufficient to return again. And for having your mother and father right here. Trevor, it is due to you that we now have hope.”

ABC News’ Shannon Crawford contributed to this report.