Trevor Story signing with Red Sox for $140 million contract

Trevor Story goes to the AL East, however to not the Yankees.

The rival Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $140 million cope with Story on Sunday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Story, 29, was one of many prime MLB free brokers left available on the market.

While Story has an opt-out after the fourth yr, the Red Sox can negate that by choosing up a seventh-year choice to take the overall deal to $160 million.

Story performed six seasons for the Rockies, which included back-to-back All-Star nods in 2018 and ’19. In 2021, the shortstop hit .251 with 24 residence runs, 75 RBIs, 20 steals and an .801 OPS in 142 video games.

In 375 profession video games at Coors Field, Story put up a slash line of .303/.369/.972 with 95 residence runs, whereas in in 370 street video games he owns a .241/.310/.442 slash line with 63 residence runs.

Trevor Story is signing a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox. Getty Images

The Yankees filled their shortstop void with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, buying him and Josh Donaldson final week in a trade with the Twins, who acquired Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela within the deal.

Story appears poised to play second base in Boston with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop for the Red Sox.