TRF terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

A terrorist linked to the Resistance Front (TRF) — — an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit— was killed throughout an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police mentioned.

According to police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and safety forces at Nambal in Pulwama’s Awantipora space throughout a search and cordon operation. “Based on a specific input, a raid was conducted by a small team of police at Nambal area of Awantipora. During raid, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated. In the meantime, reinforcement of 42RR immediately reached at the encounter site. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed,” police spokesperson mentioned.

Police have recognized the terrorist as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Karemabad, Pulwama, linked to the TRF. “The killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. He was also providing logistics and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks. Incriminating arms and ammunition, including a pistol, were recovered from the site of encounter,” mentioned the spokesperson.