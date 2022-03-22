Trial begins for Cowboys for Trump founder

An elected official from New Mexico has gone on trial over expenses he illegally entered the US Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to listen to closing arguments on Tuesday for the case in opposition to Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, D.C., is the second among the many a whole lot for folks charged with federal crimes associated to the siege on January 6, 2021.

The case in opposition to Griffin is in contrast to a lot of the Capitol riot prosecutions.

He is among the few riot defendants who is just not accused of getting into the Capitol or partaking in any violent or damaging behaviour.

He claims he has been selectively prosecuted for his political beliefs.

Griffin, one in all three members of the Otero County Commission in southern New Mexico, is amongst a handful of riot defendants who both held public workplace or ran for a authorities management submit within the two-and-a-half years earlier than the assault.

Griffin, a 48-year-old ex-rodeo rider and former pastor, helped discovered a political committee referred to as Cowboys for Trump.

He had vowed to reach on the courthouse on horseback. Instead, he confirmed up Monday as a passenger in a pickup truck with a horse trailer on the again.

Griffin is charged with two misdemeanours: getting into and remaining in a restricted constructing or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing or grounds.

A key query in Griffin’s case is whether or not he entered a restricted space whereas Pence was nonetheless current on Capitol grounds, a prerequisite for the US Secret Service to invoke entry restrictions.

Griffin’s attorneys mentioned in a court docket submitting that Pence had already departed the restricted space earlier than the earliest that Griffin might have entered it, however Secret Service inspector Lanelle Hawa testified that Pence by no means left the restricted space throughout the riot.

Defence legal professional Nicholas Smith mentioned prosecutors apparently imagine Griffin engaged in disorderly conduct by peacefully main a prayer on the Capitol steps.

“That is offensive and wrong,” Smith instructed the decide throughout his temporary opening statements.

Prosecutors didn’t give any opening statements. Their first witness was Matthew Struck, who joined Griffin on the Capitol and served as his videographer. Struck has an immunity cope with prosecutors for his testimony.

After attending then-President Donald Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6, Griffin and Struck walked over limitations and up a staircase to enter a stage that was beneath development on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

Prosecutors performed video clips that confirmed Griffin shifting via the mob that fashioned exterior the Capitol, the place police used pepper spray to quell rioters.

After climbing over a stone wall and getting into a restricted space exterior the Capitol, Griffin mentioned, “This is our house … we should all be armed,” in line with prosecutors.

He referred to as it “a great day for America” and added, “The people are showing that they have had enough”, prosecutors mentioned.

In a court docket submitting, prosecutors referred to as Griffin “an inflammatory provocateur and fabulist who engages in racist invective and propounds baseless conspiracy theories, including that Communist China stole the 2020 Presidential Election”.

Griffin’s attorneys say a whole lot if not hundreds of different folks did precisely what Griffin did on January 6 and haven’t been charged with any crimes.

More than 770 folks have been charged with federal crimes associated to the Capitol riot.

More than 230 riot defendants have pleaded responsible, largely to misdemeanours, and at the least 127 of them have been sentenced.

Approximately 100 others have trial dates.