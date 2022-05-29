Trial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer

The trial for 4 Sudanese protesters accused of killing a police officer earlier this 12 months started in Khartoum on Sunday, amid anti-military demonstrators and heavy police presence.

The 4 males, accused of the deadly stabbing of a police brigadier-general in January, had been seen by a Reuters witness coming into the courtroom in Khartoum, elevating their fists and making victory indicators.

The 4 males, who’ve grow to be emblems of the anti-military protest motion, deny the costs.

Families of the lads and legal professionals representing them have accused authorities of torturing at the least one of many males, recognized by his nickname Tupac.

Lawyer Abdelazim Hassan, a part of the authorized crew representing the lads, stated the decide listening to the case ordered that the lads endure a medical examination.

Sudanese army leaders have stated that the lads are topic to regular felony procedures.

Outside the courtroom protesters chanted: “Tupac is not a killer,” and “Burhan is a killer,” referring to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who led an October coup.

The coup ended a two-year power-sharing association between the army and civilian teams following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir. Since then there have been weekly mass protests in opposition to the coup.

Two protesters had been killed on Saturday by safety forces throughout protests within the al-Kalakla neighbourhood on the outskirts of Khartoum, medics stated, bringing the quantity of people that have died within the protests to 98.

“We will not be ruled through fabricated charges, and we will not be ruled by murder,” stated Hamza, a protester on the courthouse.

