Trial date set for former state security minister Bongani Bongo and his 11 co-accused | News24

Former state safety minister Bongani Bongo and his 11 co-accused will go on trial in November in reference to a R74-million fraud and corruption case.

Bongo and his co-accused made a quick look within the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for a pre-trial convention, mentioned National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Magistrate Deon van Rooyen postponed the matter to 8-25 November for trial in the identical courtroom.

All the accused are presently out on bail.

Nyuswa mentioned the State was able to proceed with the trial earlier this yr, nonetheless, among the accused had modified their authorized representatives.

The accused are going through 69 fees starting from fraud, theft, corruption, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They are Robert Barwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Sipho Joel Bongo, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka, Sibongile Mercy Mdaka, and Sandile Nkosi.

The corporations Little River Trading 156 (Pty) Ltd, Broad Markert Trading 204 (Pty) Ltd, Bongiveli CC, and Pfuka Afrika CC are additionally charged.

The allegations are linked with the R37.5-million sale and buy of a farm in Naauwpoort, eMalahleni, by the Department of Human Settlements (DoHS), supposedly on behalf of the eMalahleni Municipality.

It is charged that among the accused, performing in live performance with a typical function, exploited the on a regular basis phenomenon of the acquisition of land by the federal government by misrepresenting details to the division concerning the possession and precise sale value of the farm.

The precise proprietor of the farm, Petrus Johannes van Tonder, was paid R15 million for the farm from the R37.5 million.

Nyuswa mentioned the stability of the cash was then paid into the belief account of Singwane Attorneys, of their capability as conveyancers appointed by the division.

Van Tonder then paid R1.5 million fee to Pam Golding as an property agent for the transaction.

Singwane paid R22.5m to Little River Trading, which allegedly enabled the accused to steal the cash efficiently.

Nyuswa mentioned this was not an instruction given by the division.

Meanwhile, in one other transaction, Bongiveli entered into the sale and buy settlement with Fremax Farms for a portion of Rietspruit for R10.5 million, nonetheless, the Msukaligwa Local Municipality’s valuation for a portion of the Rietspruit farm was R1.6 million.

In March 2011, the Department of Human Settlement paid greater than R52 million to Singwane.

Subsequently, the regulation agency furnished Freemax with a assure of R15.6 million.

The property was then transferred to Bongiveli from Msukaligwa Municipality, and the corporate turned the proprietor of the farm.

The farm was then offered again to the division for R32 million and fell beneath the Spatial Development Plan for the Municipality, and due to this fact not categorised for human settlement.

Nyuswa mentioned:

To date, it has not been proclaimed as a township.

Bongo was the pinnacle of the division’s Legal Section and on the committee appointed by the then-HOD to barter the acquisition of farms.

“He recommended the appointment of Singwane attorneys as conveyancers for the department during the purchasing of these farms.

Singwane attorneys paid Bongo R1 million through his wife’s business account and further paid deposits for two vehicles registered under his brother’s name, Sipho Bongo,” added Nyuswa.

