Trial date to be set for Pretoria man accused of attacking his parents | News24

The prison case of Ruan Van Heerden, accused of attacking his dad and mom has been postponed for a trial date.

It is known that Van Heerden might enter into plea negotiations with the State.

Van Heerden is accused of stabbing his mom greater than 30 occasions throughout an assault of their Centurion dwelling in 2020.

As the prison case of a person accused of attacking his dad and mom and stabbing his mom greater than 30 occasions nears trial, the potential for plea negotiations can’t be excluded.

Ruan van Heerden, who was 18 on the time of the alleged assault, and his pal Carlson Phelps, 22, appeared within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was postponed to subsequent Wednesday, 6 April, when a trial date can be organized.

News24 reliably understands that Van Heerden might strategy the State to enter into plea negotiations which, if profitable, would lead to a plea settlement.

READ | Pretoria woman stabbed 36 times allegedly by her teenage son dies of illness two years after attack

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana advised News24 that the State couldn’t verify if the accused supposed on coming into right into a plea settlement, however mentioned the defence had indicated that they have been able to proceed with trial.

Crime

News24 beforehand reported that Van Heerden’s mom, Magda Van Heerden, was stabbed 36 occasions in the course of the late evening assault and was left for useless, whereas her husband, Barnie – who was sleeping on the time – was additionally attacked at their dwelling in Pierre van Ryneveld in 2020. Barnie was stabbed, and a golf membership was used to beat him repeatedly.

Van Heerden and his pal allegedly stole valuables – together with cellphones, money and Barnie’s financial institution playing cards – and fled in his car.

The car was discovered deserted close to Tembisa, and Van Heerden was arrested a day later after allegedly utilizing his father’s financial institution card to pay for a 600 kilometre Uber journey to Aliwal North within the Eastern Cape.

Murder

Van Heerden and Phelps face costs of tried homicide, theft with aggravating circumstances, and theft.

However, it was anticipated that one of many tried homicide costs can be modified to homicide after Magda died almost two years after the assault in October 2021.

READ | Man on trial for horrific knife attack on friend’s parents goes for psychiatric tests

A well-placed supply beforehand advised News24 that if her demise could possibly be linked to the accidents she sustained in the course of the assault, the State would pursue a homicide cost in opposition to them.

Magda, who had lupus, was badly injured and had intensive injury to her bowel, kidneys, and intestines. As a end result, she needed to endure dialysis thrice every week.

Barnie advised News24 that Magda needed to endure surgical procedure in September final yr when medical doctors tried to reattach her bowel. The operation was not profitable, and there have been issues.

She remained hospitalised till her demise.

“My wife fought hard, but things did not get better,” Barnie mentioned.

The remaining cost sheet was anticipated to be handed over to the accused on the subsequent court docket look.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.