World
Trial of 3 cops in George Floyd killing to resume after Covid pause – Times of India
ST. PAUL, Minn: The federal trial of three former Minneapolis law enforcement officials charged with violating George Floyd‘s rights is predicted to renew Monday, after it was abruptly suspended final week as a result of one of many defendants examined optimistic for COVID-19.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights once they failed to provide him medical support as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes whereas Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are additionally accused of failing to intervene within the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.
The trial, which was in the midst of its second week, was halted Wednesday when Judge Paul Magnuson stated one of many defendants had examined optimistic. The defendant wasn’t named, however Kueng and Thao have been in courtroom that day and Lane was not. Lane’s lawyer declined to say whether or not his consumer had Covid-19.
That “trial participant” was to be examined once more earlier than the trial resumes, as will all different case individuals who had been close to that individual. The courtroom stated Magnuson and the jurors aren’t thought-about shut contacts as a result of they weren’t inside 6 ft of the attorneys’ tables.
Case individuals need to reply questions on Covid-19 signs every morning earlier than the trial begins. If any take a look at optimistic, have been in shut contact with somebody who did, or begins having signs, a Covid-19 take a look at is straight away given.
Testimony started Jan. 24 after a jury was shortly chosen in at some point. Magnuson ordered the collection of six alternates as a substitute of the standard two in case any jurors turned sick and needed to drop out.
To guarantee social distancing, Magnuson set limits on who might be within the courtroom. That consists of permitting solely 4 pool reporters plus a sketch artist, together with a restricted variety of household and associates of the officers and Floyd. Everyone getting into the courtroom is requested about signs.
The common public and different journalists can watch a closed-circuit TV feed in separate rooms.
Masks are necessary for most individuals within the courthouse, as they’re in public buildings throughout St. Paul and neighboring Minneapolis. The decide made an exception for himself, citing a continual lung situation, and for witnesses when testifying so their voices aren’t muffled.
Most different federal courtroom proceedings in Minnesota are being performed by video or teleconference as a result of pandemic, whereas state courts are utilizing a mixture of in-person and distant proceedings.
Testimony thus far has come from the federal government’s witnesses, with protection attorneys anticipated to name witnesses later. Lane’s lawyer has stated his consumer will testify, but it surely’s not identified if the opposite officers will.
Floyd, 46, struggled with the officers once they tried to power him right into a police automobile and after they put him on the bottom. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s again, Lane held his legs and Thao stored bystanders again.
Kueng, who’s Black, Lane, who’s white, and Thao, who’s Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights whereas appearing underneath authorities authority. One depend in opposition to all three officers alleges that they noticed that Floyd wanted medical care and failed to assist. A depend in opposition to Thao and Kueng contends that they did not intervene to cease Chauvin. Both counts allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s dying.
Chauvin was convicted of homicide and manslaughter in state courtroom final yr and pleaded responsible to a federal civil rights cost. He stays in jail. Lane, Kueng and Thao additionally face a separate state trial in June on prices alleging that they aided and abetted homicide and manslaughter. All three have been free on bail since shortly after they have been charged in June 2020.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights once they failed to provide him medical support as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes whereas Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are additionally accused of failing to intervene within the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.
The trial, which was in the midst of its second week, was halted Wednesday when Judge Paul Magnuson stated one of many defendants had examined optimistic. The defendant wasn’t named, however Kueng and Thao have been in courtroom that day and Lane was not. Lane’s lawyer declined to say whether or not his consumer had Covid-19.
That “trial participant” was to be examined once more earlier than the trial resumes, as will all different case individuals who had been close to that individual. The courtroom stated Magnuson and the jurors aren’t thought-about shut contacts as a result of they weren’t inside 6 ft of the attorneys’ tables.
Case individuals need to reply questions on Covid-19 signs every morning earlier than the trial begins. If any take a look at optimistic, have been in shut contact with somebody who did, or begins having signs, a Covid-19 take a look at is straight away given.
Testimony started Jan. 24 after a jury was shortly chosen in at some point. Magnuson ordered the collection of six alternates as a substitute of the standard two in case any jurors turned sick and needed to drop out.
To guarantee social distancing, Magnuson set limits on who might be within the courtroom. That consists of permitting solely 4 pool reporters plus a sketch artist, together with a restricted variety of household and associates of the officers and Floyd. Everyone getting into the courtroom is requested about signs.
The common public and different journalists can watch a closed-circuit TV feed in separate rooms.
Masks are necessary for most individuals within the courthouse, as they’re in public buildings throughout St. Paul and neighboring Minneapolis. The decide made an exception for himself, citing a continual lung situation, and for witnesses when testifying so their voices aren’t muffled.
Most different federal courtroom proceedings in Minnesota are being performed by video or teleconference as a result of pandemic, whereas state courts are utilizing a mixture of in-person and distant proceedings.
Testimony thus far has come from the federal government’s witnesses, with protection attorneys anticipated to name witnesses later. Lane’s lawyer has stated his consumer will testify, but it surely’s not identified if the opposite officers will.
Floyd, 46, struggled with the officers once they tried to power him right into a police automobile and after they put him on the bottom. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s again, Lane held his legs and Thao stored bystanders again.
Kueng, who’s Black, Lane, who’s white, and Thao, who’s Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights whereas appearing underneath authorities authority. One depend in opposition to all three officers alleges that they noticed that Floyd wanted medical care and failed to assist. A depend in opposition to Thao and Kueng contends that they did not intervene to cease Chauvin. Both counts allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s dying.
Chauvin was convicted of homicide and manslaughter in state courtroom final yr and pleaded responsible to a federal civil rights cost. He stays in jail. Lane, Kueng and Thao additionally face a separate state trial in June on prices alleging that they aided and abetted homicide and manslaughter. All three have been free on bail since shortly after they have been charged in June 2020.