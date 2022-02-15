Trial of New York Times freelancer accused of smuggling colleagues into Zimbabwe wraps up | News24

A contract journalist has pleaded not responsible for smuggling two different journalist into Zimbabwe.

The trial in Zimbabwe of New York Times freelancer Jeffrey Moyo, accused of arranging pretend accreditation for 2 colleagues, ended Monday together with his legal professionals looking for to have the case dismissed.

Jeffrey Moyo, 37, was arrested in May final 12 months on allegations of offering pretend media accreditation playing cards to South Africa-based NYT reporters Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva so they may enter neighouring Zimbabwe for a week-long project.

Moyo was launched on bail three weeks later, whereas the NYT pair had been expelled again to South Africa 4 days after their arrival.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), which is accountable for issuing media accreditation, claimed the journalists had been denied clearance to work within the nation and that their names didn’t seem on their accreditation register.

Zimbabwe has a historical past of thorny relations with the international press.

It launched laws within the early 2000s barring international journalists from working within the nation for lengthy durations and requiring them to hunt accreditation for each project. The regulation has since been scrapped, however accompanying laws stay on the books.

A senior ZMC official, Academy Chinamhora, instructed the court docket that the duo had not obtained written approval from the knowledge ministry as is commonplace follow.

But the defence argued that the ZMC is an autonomous physique empowered to make unbiased choices with out interference from the knowledge ministry.

Ruling is anticipated on 7 March.