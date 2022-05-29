‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Fest

Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” received the Palme d’Or on the seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (28 May 2022), handing Ostlund certainly one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her efficiency as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller a few serial killer concentrating on intercourse staff within the Iranian spiritual metropolis of Mashhad.

The competition additionally named Korean star Song Kang Ho finest actor for his efficiency in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s movie “Broker,” about Korean household in search of a house for an deserted child.