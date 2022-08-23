Tributes paid to murdered daughter of Russian ideologue Dugin

At a ceremony in Moscow, lots of of individuals, roses in hand, lined as much as say farewell to Daria Dugina, the murdered daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue, Aleksandr Dugin.

She was killed when a remotely managed gadget blew up her automobile on Saturday night. Her father was believed to be the goal, who on the final minute determined to not journey within the automobile.

“The highest price one has to pay can be redeemed only by [the] highest achievement – our victory,” said Dugin. “She lived for this victory, and she died in the name of this victory, our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our country, our State.”

Dugin went on to recount what he said was his daughter’s last words at a festival: “Father, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero. I want to be one, I don’t want any different fate. I want to be with my people, with my country”.

Russian intelligence has blamed their counterparts in Kyiv for carrying out the killing, increasing speculation that Ukrainian independence day celebrations on Wednesday will be disrupted by Russian strikes.

The Kyiv regional government banned mass events in the capital from August 22 to 25 due to what it said was “the high probability” of Russian missile assaults on the town in the course of the week of Independence Day.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a defiant tone, whereas elevating the nationwide colors at a memorial.

“The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will once more fly the place it rightfully needs to be. In all quickly occupied cities and villages of Ukraine,” he mentioned, together with the Crimea Peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014.