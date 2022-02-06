Tricolour at Lal Chowk not new, isn’t mandated by Constitution: Sajjad Lone

After almost 20 years, the tricolour was unfurled at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Republic Day. Images of the nationwide atop the Clock Tower triggered a meltdown in all places. While the Bharatiya Janata Party known as the second historic, the mainstream political events within the Kashmir Valley known as it compelled nationalism.

Sajjad Ghani Lone, chairman of the J&Okay People’s Conference spoke to Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha on ‘The Interview’. The unique dialog centred across the significance of tricolour within the coronary heart of Srinagar, Article 370 and several other contentious points within the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

‘Tricolour at Lal Chowk not mandated by Constitution’

Dubbing the unfurling of the nationwide flag at Lal Chowk as one thing not new, Lone stated that he has witnessed the ‘Tiranga’ being hoisted throughout the Valley on a number of events.

When questioned whether or not the Tricolour had not been hoisted on the landmark since 1992, the J&Okay People’s Conference chief replied,”There isn’t any file of whether or not the Tricolour was hoisted at Lal Chowk. Firstly, it’s not mandated within the structure to unfurl the flag there neither is it a patriotic check.”

‘Kashmiris never interfered with the hoisting of national flag’

There have been allegations of Kashmiris not permitting the unfurling of the nationwide flag within the Valley. Lone outrightly rejected the fees, calling it the handiwork of sure anti-social components.

“Sacrifices made by Kashmiris for India cannot be compared. Every other day, a Kashmiri is killed by Pakistan. Instead of appreciation, a narrative of flag not being allowed is being peddled. It is unfortunate,” Lone added.

‘Must convince Kashmiris that their future lies with India’

Disapproving that the Tricolour marked a turning level within the Kashmir narrative about India, the previous J&Okay minister put ahead his imaginative and prescient.

“My dream is that J&K should be an integral part of India not because of bunkers but because people of Kashmir want to become a part of India,” Lone stated.

“We must work hard towards realizing that dream,” he added.

Lone, who served as a minister within the short-lived BJP-PDP authorities in Jammu & Kashmir, too responded to the saffron get together’s marketing campaign calling the tricolour at Lal Chowk a historic event.

“If the BJP’s narrative is without facts, I don’t accuse them. It is the people who should introspect. Political parties will always peddle narratives whether they are based on facts or not,” he added.

‘Kashmiris are left in a lurch, no one speaks for them’

Sajjad Lone dominated out equating the nationwide flag at Lal Chowk with tokenism.

“Don’t put forced nationalism on Kashmiris. The people of Valley have decided to keep quiet. We are totally disempowered, nobody can speak a word,” the politician lamented.

“It is the age of majoritarianism. A Kashmiri Muslim cop is making a sacrifice here, and someone else is peddling narrative across India,” Lone stated, including that the check of patriotism for Kashmiris isn’t over even after they sacrifice their lives.

‘Would’ve never scrapped Article 370’

Lone, a vociferous critic of the Modi authorities’s determination to abrogate Article 370, reiterated his opposition to the move. However, he stated that the particular standing made Kashmiris unique and never completely different.

When requested about his assertion calling it a pointless transfer to ask Centre for restoring the particular standing of J&Okay, Lone hit out on the BJP.

“The BJP has been peddling abrogation of Article 370 as an achievement. In Uttar Pradesh, it asks people to vote not for local issues but for scrapping the special status.”

‘Not a politician of contradictions’

Once a staunch separatist, Sajjad Lone’s profession has been marked by a number of twists and turns. Be it becoming a member of palms with the BJP as an ally within the state to opposing the abrogation of Article 370, Lone has been dubbed by his critics as a politician with contradictions.

The Kashmiri chief vehemently rejects the fees. “I am not even five percent of contradictory as others. As a separatist, I found out that besides suffering of the people in Kashmir, there is nothing in it. Our destiny is in peaceful coexistence,” he stated.

“I don’t belong to an elite sect. I am a commoner and that is my biggest sin,” Lone stated.

‘No grouse with the BJP’

Lone, who fell out with the BJP after the Centre abrogated Article 370, stated he had no grudge with the saffron get together. But he warned that the ruling get together’s actions gained’t be good for the nation and Indianness within the years to return.

“Just because you were elected across India, it doesn’t mean you acquire the wisdom to deal in Kashmir,” he stated.

‘PM Modi facilitated Kashmiri leaders to talk’

Accused of vehemently criticising the BJP whereas indirectly taking over PM Modi, Lone heaped praises on him.

“PM Modi allowed more Kashmiri leaders to come forward. I have no disrespect for him,” he added. However, he rejected expenses of being a proxy of a BJP.

Watch full interview