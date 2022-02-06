Trio arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from parked truck | News24

Three individuals have been arrested within the Free State after they had been allegedly caught red-handed drawing diesel from a parked truck.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring stated the trio was arrested close to Ficksburg Port of Entry on Friday night after law enforcement officials seen a blue Toyota taxi with Lesotho licence plates parked subsequent to a truck on the aspect of the highway.

“They determined to cease their automobile and examine. Three suspects had been discovered busy draining diesel from the truck into 25l containers utilizing a hose pipe.

READ | 10 people in custody for allegedly stealing diesel from truck

“Upon additional investigation, they seen that two 25l containers had been already loaded within the taxi. The three suspects had been instantly positioned underneath arrest,” Mophiring added.

The driver of the truck later arrived and told police he had parked it on the side of the road and walked to the Port of Entry to declare the goods in the truck.

Mophiring said the trio, aged 30 and 40, were expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and theft of diesel.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.