Trio on trial for Jack Beasley’s stabbing on Gold Coast glitter strip
“[Defendant 5] can be seen touching towards his waistband, where the crown says the knife was.
“Then [Beasley’s friend] turns up and stands next to Beasley, there’s then some shaping up between [Beasley’s friend], Beasley, [Defendant 4] and [Defendant 2].
“The first interaction of violence is [Defendant 4] and [Defendant 2] going towards [Beasley’s friend] and they become involved in a scuffle.
“Beasley grabs [Defendant 4] and tries to pull him off. He [Beasley] and [Defendant 4] end up on the ground.
“[Beasley’s friend] is standing over [Defendant 2], at that stage, [Defendant 5] is seen to run over and stab [Beasley’s friend].
“Not long after that, Beasley gets to his feet and as he is standing up, [Defendant 5] comes towards him and stabs him with a single wound to the chest.”
Beasley stumbled away to a close-by IGA grocery store. He later died at Gold Coast University Hospital. Beasley’s buddy was additionally rushed to hospital, however survived his two stab wounds.
The court docket heard Defendant 3 and Defendant 5 had been seen on CCTV footage to “fist pump each other” as they fled. All 5 alleged attackers went swimming instantly after the stabbing.
Gregory McGuire, a barrister appearing for one defendant, stated the assault was “consensual fight”.
“This was a consensual fight among two groups of teenagers, whether one group was keener on the fight than the other is perhaps another debate we’ve got, but certainly by the time it starts, members of the Beasley group are certainly keen to fight,” he stated.
“Jack Beasley you can see flicks a cigarette in the face of one of the other group, he then moves his bag and hat and shapes up to fight – we will hear some evidence that he had boxing training.”
The Brisbane Supreme Court trial is because of run for 10 days. It is a judge-only trial, no jury concerned.