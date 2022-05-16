Trio on trial for Jack Beasley’s stabbing on Gold Coast glitter strip

“[Defendant 5] can be seen touching towards his waistband, where the crown says the knife was.

“Then [Beasley’s friend] turns up and stands next to Beasley, there’s then some shaping up between [Beasley’s friend], Beasley, [Defendant 4] and [Defendant 2].

“The first interaction of violence is [Defendant 4] and [Defendant 2] going towards [Beasley’s friend] and they become involved in a scuffle.

“Beasley grabs [Defendant 4] and tries to pull him off. He [Beasley] and [Defendant 4] end up on the ground.

“[Beasley’s friend] is standing over [Defendant 2], at that stage, [Defendant 5] is seen to run over and stab [Beasley’s friend].