Triple Port premiership player, renowned architect dies

A star of certainly one of Port Adelaide’s golden eras, who additionally made his mark by designing South Australian landmarks, together with the Victor Richardson Gates, has died.

Triple Port Adelaide premiership participant Ian Hannaford has died.

The 17-time South Australian representative and renowned architect handed away all of the sudden on Thursday, aged 82.

Hannaford was a centre half-forward, ruckman and a big-game participant who kicked 108 objectives from 123 matches for the Magpies from 1958-64.

He was among the many membership’s greatest in its three-point grand closing overcome West Adelaide in 1962 and in addition gained premierships in 1958 – as an 18-year-old – and 1963.

Hannaford pulled the pin on his SANFL profession on the age of simply 24 to give attention to changing into an architect.

He designed the unique Rundle Mall, the Victor Richardson gates at Adelaide Oval, in addition to resorts and residence complexes within the Northern Territory and Queensland, and personal residences.

Magpies legend and former teammate Geof Motley mentioned Hannaford was the whole participant and if he didn’t retire at 24 “we’d still be talking about him today as of Port Adelaide’s greatest” of all time.

“He had great hands, could fly for a mark, could kick the ball a country mile and was a magnificent athlete,” Motley mentioned.

“And yet he didn’t reach his peak as a player.”

Motley mentioned Hannaford was very clever, humble and constant.

“Ian was as good a mate as I’ve had in my whole life,” he mentioned

Hannaford was born and raised on a farm in Riverton in South Australia’s Mid-North because the eldest of 4 youngsters.

He was wooed to Port Adelaide by membership greats Fos Williams and Bob McLean.

Atypically for a Magpies participant of that period, Hannaford arrived from Prince Alfred College, however slot in nicely with teammates and across the membership.

He was additionally a part of the well-known SA aspect that beat Victoria on the MCG in 1963.

In 2020, an Advertiser panel named Hannaford amongst Port Adelaide’s 150 greatest players within the membership’s 150 years.

Port Adelaide chief govt Matthew Richardson mentioned Hannaford was good each on and off the sphere.

“Ian played a pivotal role in the Port Adelaide side through the golden era of the late 1950s and early 1960s that has created such a great legacy for our club today,” Richardson mentioned.

Artist Robert Hannaford described him as an exquisite huge brother.

“He was always encouraging in my early years and instrumental in my progression through life,” Robert mentioned.

Hannaford’s sister, Kay, mentioned the household was very happy with him, “both for his outstanding achievements and for the compassionate and wise person he was”.

He is survived by his son Nick, daughter Rachel, grandsons Darcy, Oliver and Jesse, and stepchildren Sam, Digby and Fiona and their households.

Originally printed as Port Adelaide premiership player, renowned architect Ian Hannaford dies, aged 82