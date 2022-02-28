Triple talaq law helping women: PM in Mann ki Baat

Women within the nation are “reaching new heights”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday as he hailed his authorities’s women-centric choices, together with a regulation in opposition to the apply of triple talaq.

In the 86th version of his month-to-month radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat, the PM additionally known as on the individuals to advertise the federal government’s Vocal for Local marketing campaign.

“Today, in our country, from Parliament to panchayat, women are reaching new heights in different fields. In the army, daughters are now playing responsibilities in new and bigger roles… The country has lifted the restrictions on the admission of daughters in Sainik schools,” the PM stated. “Look at the start-up world. In recent years, thousands of new start-ups began in the country. About half of these start-ups have women as director,” he stated.

The nation is making an attempt to present equal rights to women and men, the PM stated as he listed the choices taken by the Centre. “In the recent past, decisions like increasing maternity leave for women have been taken… fixing a common age for marriage. Due to this, the participation of women is increasing in every field,” he stated.

The nation has seen an 80% discount in circumstances associated to the apply of triple talaq, Modi stated. The Parliament in 2019 enacted a regulation making the Muslim apply of triple talaq a prison offence.

The PM additionally credited the development within the nation’s intercourse ratio to the federal government’s flagship Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao marketing campaign. The fifth spherical of the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS), launched by the well being ministry on November 24 final yr, discovered that India now has 1,020 ladies for each 1,000 males. This is the primary time, in any NFHS or Census, that the intercourse ratio is skewed in favour of girls.

Talking concerning the upcoming festivals of Shivratri and Holi, the PM urged the individuals to assist the Vocal for Local drive. “You should buy local products on festivals so lives of the people around you also become colourful and vibrant. The success with which our country is fighting the battle against Corona is imparting enthusiasm to the festival manifold..we have to celebrate our festivals, and at the same time, we have to maintain our caution,” the PM stated.

During his 32-minute-long handle, the PM additionally lauded the nation’s scientific neighborhood for its function throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. “Due to their hard work, it was possible to manufacture the Made-in-India vaccines. This is the gift of science to humanity,” he stated.

The Prime Minister additionally talked about redefining “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India )” to popularise native languages and urged individuals to share movies of lip-syncing in native Indian languages as he cited the instance of Tanzania’s Kili Paul and his sister Nima.

The duo, which lip syncs to Indian songs, has an enormous following on social media. “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Nima, are in the news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music. A video of him singing our National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, on Republic Day went viral. A few days ago, they also paid a soulful tribute to Lata didi… I urge the youth of the country to make videos of the popular songs of Indian languages… and the diversity of the country will be introduced to the new generation,” he stated.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 resulting from post-Covid issues on February 6.

The PM additionally highlighted the difficulty of smuggling of Indian artefacts. “Till 2013, nearly 13 idols had been brought back to India. But, in the last seven years, India has brought back more than 200 precious idols,” he stated.