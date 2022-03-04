Tripura Chief Minister To Sponsor Delhi-Agartala Airfare Of Ukraine Returnees

“Government is committed to reuniting Indian origin students with their families,” Biplab Kumar Deb mentioned

Agartala:

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday mentioned that he has determined to contribute from his wage for the airfare of Delhi-Agartala flights for the scholars of Tripura who’re getting back from war-torn Ukraine.

“I am always indebted to the people of Tripura for their unconditional blessings and affection. As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary for the airfare of Delhi-Agartala flights for the students of Tripura who are returning from Ukraine,” tweeted Mr Deb.

“Instructions have been given to Tripura Bhawan Delhi officials to coordinate with the students returning from Ukraine. Government of India led by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is committed to reuniting Indian origin students with their families,” he added.

Instructions have been given to Tripura Bhawan Delhi officers to co-ordinate with the scholars getting back from Ukraine. GoI led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is dedicated to reunite the Indian origin college students with their households.#OperationGanga — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 4, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs, in shut coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is making all efforts to deliver the Indian college students again to India at a quick tempo.

Four Union Ministers — Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh — have gone to nations adjoining Ukraine to assist and supervise evacuation operations. Indian civilian planes in addition to Indian Air Force planes are repeatedly bringing again stranded Indian college students.

The Ministry of External Affairs mentioned greater than 7,400 individuals are anticipated to be introduced by particular flights within the subsequent two days. Further, 3,500 individuals are anticipated to be introduced again on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

Russian forces launched navy operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow acknowledged Ukraine’s breakaway areas – Donetsk and Luhansk – as unbiased entities.

Several nations together with the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s navy operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These nations have additionally promised Ukraine to assist with navy support to combat Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to take away key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which suggests Russian banks will not have the ability to talk securely with banks past Russia’s borders. President Putin has additionally signed a decree on particular financial measures in opposition to the US and its allies.