Tripura Inaugurates Trial Run Of Cargo Transport Via Bangladesh Port

Trial run for cargo motion from Kolkata to northeast through Bangladesh port efficiently carried out.

Agartala:

The trial run for cargo motion from Kolkata to the northeast through Bangladesh’s Mongla port has been efficiently carried out, with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik receiving a consignment in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, officers mentioned.

Cargo motion from West Bengal’s Kolkata port to the northeastern states of the nation by means of the India-Bangladesh Protocol route is not going to solely scale back transit price and time, but in addition assist in boosting the economic system, they mentioned. “A shipment reached Srimantapur LCS (land customs station) from Bangladesh today (Tuesday). It will be transported to Silchar later.

“This is an experimental cargo motion from Kolkata to Srimantapur through Mongla Port-Bibir Bazaar in Bangladesh. It has created a brand new scope for transportation of consignments. Once the system is regularised, a number of gadgets might be transported to the northeastern states by means of Bangladesh,” said Mr Bhoumik, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chittagong Dr Rajiv Ranjan were present at Srimangapur LCS during the arrival of the shipment.

An agreement and standard operating procedure on the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India have been signed by the two countries.

“A consignment was efficiently transported from Chittagong port to Akhura (Agartala) Integrated Check Post in 2020. This time, one other cargo got here from Kolkata to Srimantapur through Mongla port (Bangladesh) on an experimental foundation and the method was easy,” Land Ports Authority of India, Agartala Manager Debasish Nandi informed PTI.

The delivery ministry will put together a remaining report and talk about with its Bangladesh counterpart on regularising transportation of shipments for the northeast, he added.

