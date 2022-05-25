Tristan Leyds on brother Dillyn playing Champions Cup final: ‘He’s excited to create history’ | Sport

Western Province fullback Tristan Leyds spoke about his brother Dillyn, who will do battle within the Champions Cup closing for the second 12 months this weekend.

Springbok Dillyn Leyds’ La Rochelle faces the fearsome URC log leaders Leinster on the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

Wing Raymond Rhule is one other Bok who will look to overturn final 12 months’s defeat to Cheslin Kolbe’s Toulouse.

Tristan Leyds, who has inherited his brother’s No 15 Western Province jersey, says Dillyn Leyds is worked up by the prospect of profitable the most important European membership rugby prize this Saturday.

The older Leyds’ La Rochelle faces United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster within the Champions Cup closing on the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday (17:45 SA time).

READ | High-flying Stormers land Springbok hooker on three-year deal

The Ronan O’Gara-coached outfit made the Champions Cup closing final 12 months, the place they misplaced to Cheslin Kolbe’s Toulouse after a expensive Levani Botia pink card.

“We’ve been chatting quite a bit this week and I’m really happy for the La Rochelle side,” Tristan mentioned forward of Western Province’s Currie Cup conflict towards the Lions on Saturday (17:00).

“It’s their second consecutive year making it to the final, but last year they missed out, having to play with 14 men.

“He’s actually excited to create historical past in a spot he isn’t really from. But he is fitted in fairly nicely there and, hopefully, they’ll get the win.”

La Rochelle features another Springbok, Raymond Rhule, on the opposite wing.

They will be up against the Leo Cullen’s Leinster juggernaut, who, despite prioritising the European competition, cruised to the top of the URC standings to set up a play-off date with Glasgow on 4 June.