Tristan Sailor did not assault woman and confirmed she consented multiple times, court told

“The next morning I found out from her friend that she did have a boyfriend, and that boyfriend ended up being a teammate of mine later on, so it was quite an awkward and uncomfortable position to be in,” Mr Sailor stated. “So I guess in this position I didn’t see any harm in just making sure, so that didn’t arise again.” He stated he proceeded to have intercourse with the lady and not using a condom, throughout which period she remained aware, moved round and was chatting with him. “Did you ever have sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent?” Mr Pontello requested. “No,” Mr Sailor stated.

He stated he didn’t intend to injure the lady in any manner. The court docket beforehand heard the lady was examined by a health care provider the following day and was discovered to have two recent lacerations. Loading Mr Sailor stated he has attended yearly seminars on consent all through his soccer profession, from in regards to the age of 14, and, on account of this, he requested the lady for her consent a number of occasions. “We were continuously educated on that, and we’ve always been told to ensure that consent is given, that they’re comfortable with anything that’s going to happen,” he stated. “As well, the general climate at the moment, I think it’s really been highlighted – the accountability that men need to have in their self-awareness in relation to consent. I asked again because I know consent can be withdrawn.”