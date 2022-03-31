Tristan Sailor found not guilty of sexual assault

“We were continuously educated on that, and we’ve always been told to ensure that consent is given, that they’re comfortable with anything that’s going to happen,” Mr Sailor stated.

On Thursday, a jury of seven males and three ladies discovered Mr Sailor not responsible of two counts of sexual activity with out consent, recklessly inflicting precise bodily hurt, after deliberating for about three hours.

He was additionally discovered not responsible of the choice expenses of sexual activity with out consent which didn’t have a bodily hurt ingredient.

In closing arguments, Mr Sailor’s barrister Richard Pontello, SC, stated if the jury accepted his consumer’s proof was true, or may very well be true, they have to acquit him.

Mr Pontello stated the lady’s incapability to recollect the sexual activity didn’t imply she didn’t consent, citing knowledgeable proof that the lady may have seemed to be “conscious, coherent and fully alert during the period that she engaged in sexual intercourse with Mr Sailor and yet have no memory of it the next day”.