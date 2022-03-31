Tristan Sailor found not guilty of sexual assault
“We were continuously educated on that, and we’ve always been told to ensure that consent is given, that they’re comfortable with anything that’s going to happen,” Mr Sailor stated.
On Thursday, a jury of seven males and three ladies discovered Mr Sailor not responsible of two counts of sexual activity with out consent, recklessly inflicting precise bodily hurt, after deliberating for about three hours.
He was additionally discovered not responsible of the choice expenses of sexual activity with out consent which didn’t have a bodily hurt ingredient.
In closing arguments, Mr Sailor’s barrister Richard Pontello, SC, stated if the jury accepted his consumer’s proof was true, or may very well be true, they have to acquit him.
Mr Pontello stated the lady’s incapability to recollect the sexual activity didn’t imply she didn’t consent, citing knowledgeable proof that the lady may have seemed to be “conscious, coherent and fully alert during the period that she engaged in sexual intercourse with Mr Sailor and yet have no memory of it the next day”.
“That’s it. That’s exactly what happened in this case,” Mr Pontello stated.
When the verdicts have been delivered, Mr Sailor’s mom and his father Wendell Sailor started to cowl their faces and sob within the courtroom’s public gallery.
Mr Sailor stepped out of the dock, hugging his mother and father and his legal professionals.
As he left courtroom along with his relieved supporters, Mr Sailor stated he would wait to digest what had occurred and make a press release later. He thanked everybody who had supported him all through the case.