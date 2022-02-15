Tristan Thompson has ‘done nothing’ to support Maralee Nichols and their newborn son

A lawyer for the lady who welcomed a child with Tristan Thompson has mentioned the NBA participant has not made any contact, regardless of his public declaration he would assist elevate their son.

Tristan Thompson has not been stepping as much as the plate like he promised.

The NBA participant and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-fiance “has done nothing” to help his two-month-old son with Instagram mannequin Maralee Nichols, her rep mentioned in a press release Monday evening, NY Post reviews.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, mentioned in a press release to the publication.

“He has had no contact nor has he provided any financial support.”

The assertion comes after a report claimed Thompson might be paying as much as $55,000 in youngster help to every of his child mamas, which embrace Khloe Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.

Thompson, 30, is a father to 3 kids: son Prince, 5, daughter True, 3, and his new child with Nichols, whose title is unknown. He fathered the new child whereas he was nonetheless relationship Kardashian.

The Sacramento Kings star admitted to fathering Nichols’ child in early January after a DNA check offered the reality, and promised to “amicably” elevate the kid.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story on the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Thompson and the health mannequin, 31, had been locked in a bitter paternity go well with after she claimed he impregnated her over his thirtieth birthday weekend in March final yr — whereas he was nonetheless romantically concerned with Kardashian, the mom of his youngster True.

He vehemently denied Nichols’ claims in court docket paperwork — going so far as to threaten her — till the DNA outcomes burst his bubble.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on social media.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Kardashian, 37, who dumped Thompson in June, has in a roundabout way acknowledged Thompson’s newest infidelity.

Thompson has cheated on Kardashian a number of occasions, together with when he was caught making out with a girl whereas Kardashian was about to welcome their first youngster again in 2018.

They reconciled earlier than he made headlines but once more for “making out” with Kardashian household pal, Jordyn Woods, in early 2019.

After a yr of co-parenting, the couple reconciled but once more in late 2020, with Kardashian revealing on the ultimate season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they had been attempting for a second youngster.

But issues went pear-shaped but once more in April final yr simply days after it was reported Thompson had proposed to Kardashian with a $2 million ring, with US Instagram mannequin Sydney Chase emerging claiming she had slept with Tristan in January of that yr. Thompson denied her claims.

He then cheated on Kardashian in March with Nichols.

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission