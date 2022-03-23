Triumph Tiger Sport 660 India Launch Date Announced

Triumph Motorcycles might be launching the brand new Tiger Sport 660 journey bike on March 29, 2022. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 would be the British bike maker’s new entry-level ADV and can substitute the Tiger Sport 850 within the firm’s line-up. The mannequin is all set to compete towards the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT within the section. The Tiger Sport 660 shares its underpinnings with the Trident 660 already on sale in India, however includes a completely different subframe, longer journey suspension, and a faired physique. Pre-bookings for the Tiger Sport 660 have already commenced at Triumph dealerships pan India.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is predicated on the Trident 660 however will get a unique rear subframe amongst different chnages

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is extra in step with the Tiger household when it comes to design over the Trident. The mannequin will get a bigger 17-litre gas tank, in addition to a brand new instrument console, and completely different using ergonomics. The bike comes with two using modes – Road and Rain – together with switchable traction management, and dual-channel ABS. The seat top is at 835 mm, whereas the kerb weight is 206 kg. The providing additionally comes with a tall windscreen, a step-up saddle, built-in pannier mounts and an underbelly exhaust.

The Tiger Sport 660 is prone to be priced between ₹ 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings are already open

Power comes from the 660 cc, inline-three cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are dealt with by Showa 41 mm USD forks with 150 mm journey, whereas the monoshock will get a distant preload adjuster. The Nissin brakes are shared with the Trident 660, with two-piston sliding calipers gripping 310 mm twin entrance discs, and a single-piston caliper gripping a single 255 mm disc on the rear wheel. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is predicted to reach at a worth of ₹ 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom), which is able to make it considerably extra accessible than the Tiger 900 vary, whereas holding costs on par with the competitors.

