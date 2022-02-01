Triumph Trident 660 Price Increased By Rs. 50,000

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced a rise within the costs of its entry-level roadster, the Triumph Trident 660. According to Triumph India, costs for the Trident 660 have been hiked by ₹ 50,000 and will likely be relevant from February 1, 2022. The Trident 660 will now be priced at ₹ 7,45,000 (Ex-showroom). The Trident 660 is the entry-level mannequin within the Triumph motorbike line-up, in addition to the Triumph triple engine roadster line-up. It’s designed for straightforward rideability, mixed with entertaining efficiency, in addition to balanced dealing with.

The Trident 660 was launched in April 2021 with introductory costs beginning at ₹ 6.95 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Triumph Trident 660 was launched in April 2021 at an introductory worth of ₹ 6,95,000 (Ex-showroom). The Trident 660 was provided on the introductory worth since launch, regardless of a worth revision for different merchandise within the Triumph motorbike line-up in India, in addition to worth will increase throughout the trade over the past 6 months, Triumph Motorcycles India mentioned in a press release.

The Trident’s 660 cc, inline three-cylinder engine is versatile and packs a large unfold of torque to make it have an entertaining persona

The 660 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is all-new, nevertheless it’s derived from the bottom structure of 675 cc engine of the Triumph Daytona 675. And that engine can also be the bottom for the Triumph Tiger 800 and the Triumph Tiger 900. The Trident’s 660 cc engine makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm together with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The Trident 660 will get a bunch of technical options like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire, and swap dice GoPro management. The bike comes with two using modes, Road and Rain, and will get an ordinary slip and help clutch, together with switchable traction management and ABS. The Trident 660 additionally will get accent Shift Assist, and the My Triumph Connectivity System. Lighting is all-LED and the flip indicators are self-cancelling. To supply house owners peace of thoughts, and low upkeep bills, the Trident 660 will get a service interval of 16,000 km (or 12 months), and comes with a vast mileage guarantee for 2 years.

