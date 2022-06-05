Trooping the collar: Melbourne’s corgi connoisseurs celebrate Queen’s jubilee
Katie Hall, 33, of Belgrave, dressed because the Queen for the event, sporting a coronation-style gown, ballgown and tiara whereas flanked by corgis Cheddar and Kiwi, who belong to a good friend.
“My own corgi is afraid of trams, so he’s at home.”
The picture shoot was about “paying tribute to her majesty the Queen, on her platinum jubilee”, Hall stated. “I’ve been a corgi owner for the last 10 years. I’m also a bit of a royalist. I love everything to do with the royal family.”
Of the Queen, Hall stated: “I love her. She’s a tenacious and kind-hearted woman. I think all corgi owners are inadvertently royalists.”
The picture shoot was additionally in regards to the corgi proprietor neighborhood coming collectively in friendship.
“I’d love the Queen to see how glamorous and wonderful our corgi community is here in Melbourne, and how plentiful we are as well,” Hall stated.
