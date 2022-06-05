Trooping the collar: Melbourne’s corgi connoisseurs celebrate Queen’s jubilee

Katie Hall, 33, of Belgrave, dressed because the Queen for the event, sporting a coronation-style gown, ballgown and tiara whereas flanked by corgis Cheddar and Kiwi, who belong to a good friend.

“My own corgi is afraid of trams, so he’s at home.”

The picture shoot was about “paying tribute to her majesty the Queen, on her platinum jubilee”, Hall stated. “I’ve been a corgi owner for the last 10 years. I’m also a bit of a royalist. I love everything to do with the royal family.”

Of the Queen, Hall stated: “I love her. She’s a tenacious and kind-hearted woman. I think all corgi owners are inadvertently royalists.”