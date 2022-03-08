Tropical storm Gombe heading to Mozambique channel | Witness

Figure 1: Day Natural Colour RGB satellite tv for pc picture displaying present location of Gombe over northern Madagascar on March 8, 2022 at 9am SAST.

Tropical Storm Gombe has simply made landfall over northern Madagascar (Figure 1) and is anticipated to maneuver into the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday, in accordance with the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The climate workplace stated as soon as within the channel, Gombe is anticipated to strengthen on account of the nice and cozy sea floor temperatures (SST) mixed with moisture from the ocean.

Gombe is forecasted to achieve tropical cyclone depth by Friday when it’s projected to briefly make landfall over northern Mozambique (Figure 2).

Figure 2: The newest forecast monitor for Gombe, as issued by Regional Specialized Meteorological centre (RSMC) La Reunion at 8 am SAST on March 8, 2022. MeteoFrance

Saws stated this landfall will likely be quick lived, as presently Gombe is as soon as once more anticipated to enter the Mozambique Channel by Sunday.

At this stage, Gombe poses no direct menace to South Africa, stated the climate workplace.

“South Africans can be assured that the South African Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue updates as and when necessary.”

