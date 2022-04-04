Trouble In Punjab Congress? Ludhiana MP Meets PM Modi

Ravneet Bittu has been crucial of Navjot Sidhu, Charanjeet Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh:

Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress’s senior chief from Ludhiana, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi right this moment in what’s being seen as a precursor to his altering camp. Mr Bittu stated the assembly was meant to debate “Punjab issues”. Sources near him denied that he’s becoming a member of BJP and stated the Prime Minister needs him to struggle with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Mr Bittu — seen extra as a Hindu face of the celebration because the assassination of his grandfather, the previous Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995 — had tweeted images of the assembly.

The terse caption accompanying the photographs learn, “Today met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab”.

Today met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. @narendramodi ji and mentioned problems with Punjab pic.twitter.com/v4k847iX6Y — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) April 4, 2022

The state Congress, which has gone into silent mode after its shock defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party within the not too long ago concluded meeting elections, is but to touch upon the assembly. Party leaders in Delhi indicated that an excessive amount of shouldn’t be learn into the assembly.

The Congress has been in appreciable disarray in Punjab because the outcomes of the elections had been introduced final month.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had registered a landslide victory within the elections, relegating the Congress, the BJP and the native drive Akali Dal to the margins. The Congress received solely 18 seats, down from 77 seats in 2017.

Soon after, because the blame sport began inside the celebration and the G23 — leaders crucial of the Gandhis — turned lively once more, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu needed to step down. His successor is but to be introduced.

No one has been appointed the chief of the opposition within the meeting both.

Mr Bittu – an MP from Ludhiana seen as being near Rahul Gandhi — has been upset with the Congress for a while as he was not thought-about for the posts of the Chief Minister or the state president.

The 46-year-old has been crucial of Mr Sidhu, former Chief Ministers Charanjeet Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh.