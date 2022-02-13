Troubled ex-TV star hit with fresh charge

Former TV sport present host Andrew O’Keefe has made a confession after he was hit with a brand new cost following his alleged assault of a lady.

Former Australian tv sport present host Andrew O’Keefe has pleaded responsible to drug possession and been hit with a recent cost of breaching an apprehended violence order.

The 50-year-old made a short look in Central Local Court on Friday through audiovisual hyperlink from an isolation cell at Sydney’s Silverwater Prison, the place he’s on remand after being bail refused following his alleged attack on a woman in at a CBD residence on January 25.

Police have charged the previous host of The Chase Australia, Weekend Sunrise and Deal or No Deal with two counts of deliberately choking with out consent, three counts of frequent assault and one rely of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt.

O’Keefe was additionally final week hit with an extra cost of possess prohibited drug after police discovered him with 1.5 grams of hashish.

In court docket, defence barrister Arjun Chhabra stated O’Keefe had entered a plea of responsible to the drug cost however was anticipated to plead not responsible to all different prices.

Mr Chhabra additionally revealed police had hit O’Keefe with one other new cost for the alleged breach of an AVO.

According to police, the January 25 incident allegedly concerned O’Keefe punching and kicking the girl who was pressured to chunk him in an effort to escape.

The court docket was beforehand instructed that O’Keefe claimed he was performing in self-defence and sustained accidents through the incident, which happened after a verbal altercation.

O’Keefe’s alleged sufferer can’t be recognized attributable to court docket orders defending her privateness; nonetheless, The Daily Telegraph has reported she claimed to have been visiting O’Keefe to debate opening a flower enterprise.

The alleged assault on the girl is the newest in a string of scandals that has destroyed O’Keefe’s profession and 17-year affiliation with Channel 7.

In 2008 whereas serving as a face for anti-violence in opposition to girls charity White Ribbon, O’Keefe was filmed collapsing in a gutter exterior a Melbourne nightclub.

For his providers to the tv trade and charities he was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2017, however later that yr he separated from his spouse of 18 years.

Following his most up-to-date arrest on January 27, O’Keefe was filmed screaming and banging round at the back of a police van.

“F**k you, I’m a victim of crime,” he yelled from inside.

“I’m a victim of crime you f**kwits.”

During his newest court docket look, O’Keefe appeared extra subdued, quietly saying “thank you” to Justice of the Peace Alison Viney as she defined the place his case was as much as.

O’Keefe’s case returns to the Local Court on February 25.

He is anticipated to make a recent bid for bail within the Supreme Court on psychological well being grounds and is listed to seem in a bail call-over record on Monday in entrance of a registrar.