TRS Leader Inspects Plan For Protest Tomorrow In Support Of Farmers

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla and MPs examine preparations for tomorrow’s protest

Hyderabad:

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla together with MPs Suresh Reddy and BB Patil and Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar inspected the preparations for tomorrow’s protest to demand higher programmes for farmers at Telangana Bhavan.

The TRS is all set to guard the curiosity of Telangana farmers in gentle of detached behaviour of the centre for paddy procurement, Ms Kalvakuntla stated.

Ahead of the protest in Delhi on Monday, Ms Kalvakuntla inspected the protest web site and spoke with reporters, when she reaffirmed that the schemes and insurance policies of the centre are a menace to nationwide meals safety. “The TRS party will fight for the interest of farmers,” she stated.

She praised the efforts and imaginative and prescient of Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekhar Rao and stated it was the sheer grit of the Chief Minister that made “barren Telangana into a prosperous and productive land” that is able to serve the remainder of the nation.

Ms Kalvakuntla stated no authorities has prospered ever at the price of farmers in India and reminded the BJP authorities the results of ignoring farmers.

The TRS-led protest in Delhi can be attended by state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and different public representatives, the celebration tweeted.

The celebration has put up hoardings within the nationwide capital demanding that there must be one paddy procurement coverage within the nation.