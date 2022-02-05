Truck catches fire on the N3 in KZN | Witness
A flammable liquid service brought about site visitors congestion on the N3 south sure close to Lincoln Mead after it caught fireplace on Saturday morning. The truck, which was later extinguished, was from Johannesburg driving to Durban.
Plumes of flames and black smoke from a burning truck
created a scary scene on the N3 simply after Lynfield Park south sure on
Saturday morning.
A flammable liquid service caught fireplace on its means in the direction of
Durban.
Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali mentioned
no different car was affected by the fireplace and no accidents have been reported.
“The truck had offloaded flammable liquid and was on its means
from Johannesburg in the direction of Durban. Even although the truck was now not carrying
the load, it had not been washed off the remnants in order that could possibly be the explanation
why the flames have been enormous. Traffic is monitored and the flames are below
management,” mentioned Mngomezulu.
She mentioned site visitors had earlier backed up as each lanes have been
closed due to the fireplace.
“Once it was extinguished, no less than one lane was opened, and
the site visitors began flowing once more, despite the fact that at a gradual tempo. Once the highway is
cleared of the truck, site visitors movement will return to regular,” she mentioned.
She mentioned in accordance with the motive force, the horse (head of the
truck) simply caught fireplace and the trigger was mechanical fault, and never the
contents that have been carried by the tanker earlier.
