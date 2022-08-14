Truck driver admits to US$2 million ganja seizure; teen girl freed Loop Jamaica

A truck driver who was charged following the seizure of US$2 million price of compressed ganja in Stony Hill, St Andrew final month, has pleaded responsible to the fees.

Melton Blackwood, in any other case referred to as ‘Blacks’, of Waltham Park Road in St Andrew, appeared within the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

The 57-year-old driver, together with a 16-year-old woman, have been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, trafficking ganja, taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja, and possession of felony property.

The teenager was, nonetheless, acquitted of the fees on Thursday after the crown provided no additional proof in opposition to her.

Blackwood was remanded in custody till his sentencing on November 16.

He failed in his bid to be launched on bail pending his sentencing, because the prosecution revealed that the police imagine he’s a part of a drug syndicate that operates out of St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 2:45 pm on Friday, July 29, throughout a joint operation by members of the Police Narcotics Division and the St Andrew North Division, a white Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along St Christopher’s main road in St Andrew.

The truck was searched and roughly 1,500 kilos of compressed ganja was reportedly discovered. The drug was decided to have a road worth of near US$2 million, the police stated.

Blackwood was additionally discovered with money amounting to over $70,000.

The driver and {the teenager} have been each taken into custody and subsequently charged.