Truckers and protesters against Covid-19 mandates block a border crossing. Others tried to take meals away from the homeless in Ottawa, shelter says

Downtown Ottawa remained filled with rigs and vehicles Monday morning as protesters rallied towards Covid-19 mandates and a few legislators had been set to return to Parliament Hill.

Trudeau and his household have been quarantining at an undisclosed location, however he had sharp phrases for these inflicting turmoil:

“Canadians were shocked and frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital,” Trudeau mentioned Monday.

“I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless,” he mentioned. “We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

“While we are not certain of exact numbers, the demands for meals and verbal altercations continued for several hours over the dinner period,” the center tweeted Sunday.

“Trucks were parked in our ambulance drop off zone for nearly 12 hours until they were removed and towed with the support of Ottawa Police Services,” the power mentioned. “Our staff and volunteers faced significant barriers to get in to work.”

Truckers and protesters clog a border crossing

In western Canada, vehicles and vehicles have been blocking the Coutts border crossing simply north of Sweet Grass, Montana, the place Interstate 15 is a significant industrial artery for US-Canada provide chains.

The vital route is named Highway 4 on the Canadian aspect.

“Alberta RCMP ask motorists to continue to stay away from Hwy 4 south of #Lethbridge to the #Coutts border crossing,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta tweeted late Sunday.

“Traffic continues to remain immobilized in both the NB and SB directions. At this time, no motor vehicles are able to access the border for entry/re-entry,” the company mentioned.

Those who broken monuments ‘ought to cling their heads in disgrace’

“Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statue, threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle,” the Ottawa Police Service tweeted Sunday.

Canada’s chief of protection, Gen. Wayne Eyre, mentioned he was “sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial.”

“Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this,” Eyre tweeted Saturday . “Those involved should hang their heads in shame.”

An identical denunciation got here from the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), a federation of Canadian trucking associations, which already had said a big quantity protesters in Ottawa appeared to don’t have any connection to the trucking trade.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial are sacred sites for Canadians,” the CTA mentioned in an announcement. “The desecration of these sites was a disgusting act and is a dishonour to those soldiers who have given their lives for our country and those Canadian soldiers who continue to fight for our freedom today.”

The CTA known as Terry Fox, the late athlete and most cancers analysis activist, a “national hero.” The alleged defacing of Fox’s monument was one other insult to “the memory of one of the greatest Canadians in our history,” it mentioned.

James Moore, Canada’s former minister of innovation, science and trade, retweeted a photo showing the statue holding an upside-down Canadian flag and an indication that learn “Mandate Freedom.”

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson known as the show “completely unacceptable,” and mentioned he’d requested for the signal and flag to be taken down.

“This kind of stunt by protesters does not help their cause,” the mayor mentioned.

Police suggested individuals who work in Ottawa’s downtown core to work remotely Monday.

Not over but

Despite frigid temperatures, images have proven supporters becoming a member of the convoy of truckers on foot or greeting them with Canadian flags on bridges and freeway overpasses.

Authorities reported “multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behavior from demonstrators,” and are conscious of demonstrators’ intention to remain in place by the week, the Ottawa Police Service mentioned.

The company estimated the monetary prices of policing across the demonstrations was greater than $800,000 a day.

Correction: An earlier model of this story gave the improper title for the shelter that mentioned it confronted harassment of its employees and volunteers. It is Shepherds of Good Hope.