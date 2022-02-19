Truckers Arrested at Gunpoint as Police Advance Against Ottawa Protest

By midmorning, police had cleared all demonstrators from what had been the occupation’s core, Wellington Street, in entrance of the home of Parliament, and arrange barricades. Most of the vehicles entrenched there for the previous three weeks drove off when the advance started; a couple of deserted autos remained.

“We’re in control of the situation on the ground, and continue to push forward to clear our streets,” Steve Bell, the interim police chief, stated on Friday. “We will work day and night until this is completed.”

As of Saturday morning, the police stated least 100 protesters had been arrested.

The police operation gave the impression to be a remaining salvo within the authorities’s belated effort to interrupt up the occupation, which started as a convoy of truckers offended a few federal vaccine requirement, however snowballed into a bigger motion. Soon the demonstrations attracted quite a lot of protesters airing grievances about pandemic restrictions, claims of presidency overreach and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s stewardship of the nation.

The protests had been by and enormous nonviolent, evoking the ambiance of a carnival. But they ensnarled visitors throughout the capital, disrupted enterprise and aggravated residents with incessant honking. Organizers inflated bouncy castles on the street, and other people introduced young children and canine. D.J.s spun music from flatbed trucks-turned phases. At one level individuals soaked in a sizzling tub erected in entrance of the Parliament constructing.

“It’s horrific,” stated Dagny Pawlak, a spokeswoman for the truckers, stated in a textual content message on Saturday. “A dark moment in Canadian history.” She added: “Never in my life would I have believed anyone if they told me that our own P.M. would refuse dialogue and choose violence against peaceful protesters instead.”