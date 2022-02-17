Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Ottawa in a protest towards the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions braced for a doable police crackdown Thursday, almost three weeks into the siege that has shaken Canada’s popularity for civility and rule-following.

Work crews within the capital started erecting fences exterior Parliament, and police gave the impression to be out on the streets in higher numbers than common within the morning.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Ottawa represented the self-styled Freedom Convoy’s final stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US, inflicted financial injury on each international locations and created a political disaster for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was scheduled to deal with Parliament on Thursday morning, not removed from the place the protesters had been parked.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police handed out leaflets warning the truckers to depart instantly or face arrest and different sanctions, and town’s police chief declared his intention to interrupt up the protest and take again downtown “in the coming days.” But most of the protesters reacted to the warnings with scorn.

“We want the mandates over for the whole country. End the mandates,” one of many protest leaders, Pat King, stated exterior the prime minister’s workplace Thursday morning. As for the rigs parked bumper-to-bumper, he stated: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”

King warned his fellow protesters at dawn that police had been about to maneuver. “It’s going down,” he stated in a Facebook video. “Truckers, get up. Get on your radios. Get on your horns. One long blast. Let’s go, guys.”

The warnings from police got here two days after Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, empowering regulation enforcement authorities to declare the blockades unlawful, tow away vehicles and punish the drivers by arresting them, freezing their financial institution accounts and suspending their licenses.

Since late January, protesters in vehicles, tractors and motor houses have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings. The demonstrations initially targeted on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers coming into the nation however quickly morphed right into a broad assault on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s authorities.

The protests across the nation have drawn assist from right-wing extremists and army veterans, and authorities hesitated for weeks to maneuver towards them, partly out of concern of violence.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa officers stated 360 autos remained concerned within the blockade within the metropolis’s core, down from a excessive of roughly 4,000. The occupation has infuriated many Ottawa residents, who’ve complained of being harassed and intimidated.

Read extra:

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 fight intensifies as cases multiply by 60 times

Japan eases virus border rules for visa holders, tourists still banned

Europe heads back to normal as Germany joins end of COVID-19 restrictions